Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly stopped looking for a home in the UK as security concerns grow for the couple.

Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.

The couple have reportedly halted their search for a part-time home near Windsor as it became clear the matter would not come to an end in the near future.

“Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out,” a source told The Express.

It comes as the BBC presenter who interviewed the couple upon their engagement responded to claims from the duchess that it felt like a “orchestrated reality show”.

The comment was one in a string of bombshells revealed in the couple’s Netflix documentary series released in 2022.

The sit down Meghan was referring to was with BBC host Mishal Husain, who said she “didn’t know what to make” of the claim.