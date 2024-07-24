Royal news live: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ‘stop looking for UK home’ as BBC star hits back at duchess
Meghan claimed BBC engagement interview felt like ‘reality show’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly stopped looking for a home in the UK as security concerns grow for the couple.
Harry took legal action against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision that he should receive a different degree of taxpayer-funded protection when in the country.
The couple have reportedly halted their search for a part-time home near Windsor as it became clear the matter would not come to an end in the near future.
“Harry really does want to spend more time in the UK but doesn’t feel comfortable doing that until the security issues have been ironed out,” a source told The Express.
It comes as the BBC presenter who interviewed the couple upon their engagement responded to claims from the duchess that it felt like a “orchestrated reality show”.
The comment was one in a string of bombshells revealed in the couple’s Netflix documentary series released in 2022.
The sit down Meghan was referring to was with BBC host Mishal Husain, who said she “didn’t know what to make” of the claim.
Watch: Tourist collapses after King's Guard horse bites her during photo attempt
Will William or Charles attend home turf Invictus Games?
As Birmingham is confirmed as the 2027 host of the Invictus Games, the question of whether Harry’s father the King, brother the Prince of Wales and other members of the royal family will attend to support the event.
Charles and William backed Harry when he launched the major venture 10 years ago, joining him at the opening ceremony and later flanking him as they watched the athletics together in high spirits.
But much has changed in the years that followed, with Harry stepping down as a working royal with the Duchess of Sussex and moving to the US.
He faced a strained relationship with his father and an ongoing rift with his brother, exacerbated by the criticism he levelled at Charles, the Queen, William and the Princess of Wales in his Netflix documentary and memoir Spare.
Kate, 42, has been largely absent from duty this year as a result of her ongoing battle against an undisclosed form of cancer.
In the new statement, which was released in honour of the Natural History Museum’s new gardens, the princess, who is its patron, spoke of the healing power of nature.
The statement read: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.
An “inspirational” aid worker who wrote about dealing with his terminal cancer has died just hours before he was due to meet King Charles.
Simon Boas, executive director of Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), was set to meet the King and Queen Camilla this week during their official visit to Jersey.
A statement from JOA’s chairman Carolyn Labey said Mr Boas, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in September, died peacefully in Jersey surrounded by his family, aged 47.
When his condition worsened just days before the royal visit, the King sent him a personal letter, telling him what an inspiration he had been.
Prince William and Princess Kate are on the hunt to hire a new private assistant to join their team.
As they are the Prince and Princess of Wales, until they become king and queen, they are looking for a new secretary to help them improve relations with the Welsh nation.
According to the job ad, their new assistant private secretary will organise the couple’s engagements within Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland and help maximise their impact “across constituent parts of the UK”.
They are looking for applicants who speak Welsh and bring a strong understanding of Wales’s communities, affairs, government and business.
Watch: Tourist collapses after King's Guard horse bites her during photo attempt
Invictus announcement comes at critical time for the games
The announcement that Prince Harry’s Invictus Games is returning to the UK in 2027 has come at a crucial time for the event.
The former chief executive of the games announced his departure recently after a decade at the helm and six games across three continents.
Dominic Reid, who has been credited with helping the foundation’s growth globally, said the organisation was a “great place” but now needed a “fresh look”.
“It’s without question the community that has been built,” he said. “It’s a fantastic closed community and it’s growing 40 per cent a year, which is phenomenal, internationally it’s grown to include friends and families and that’s a vitally important part as well.
“The community is what we have achieved. It has had a healing effect.”
Prince Harry said he was “immensely grateful” to his “friend” Mr Reid for transforming the Paralympic-style sporting competition for wounded, injured and sick military personnel and veterans from an ambitious idea into a global movement.
He praised his tireless efforts and spoke of the journey they shared together.
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a new photo of Prince George on Monday to mark his 11th birthday.
The image, posted on Kensington Palace’s social media accounts, was taken by Kate at Windsor earlier this month.
The black and white shot shows the future King looking smart and grown up in an open-necked white shirt and dark blazer as he smiles at the camera.
Prince Harry’s full statement as Birmingham confirmed as 2027 Invictus Games host
Harry, patron of the Invictus Games Foundation, said in a statement: “Congratulations to Birmingham, UK, on winning the bid to host the Invictus Games 2027.
“Your city’s strong ties to the armed forces community made it a formidable contender from the very start.
“Over the years, we’ve seen each city bring a unique spirit and vision to life for competitors, their families and spectators.
“We have no doubt the people of Birmingham will join in celebrating the unwavering respect and admiration we have for our veteran and service community, showing the world how their courage ignites hope and unites us all — something your city knows well.”
