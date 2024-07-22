Royal news live: Samoa hotel set to host King Charles in ‘rush to upgrade’ while Prince Harry in Invictus blow
Duke of Sussex controversially accepted Pat Tillman Award last week
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
A Samoa hotel set to host King Charles for his Commonwealth tour is in a rush to upgrade its eco-lodges ahead of the Royal Visit.
The hotel, which is said to be four and a half stars, has secured £85,000 in government funding to upgrade its premises ahead of the King and Queen’s visit in October.
Buckingham Palace confirmed last week the King would be travelling to Australia and Samoa. Initial plans to visit New Zealand and Fiji were cut short on doctors’ advice following His Majestsy’s cancer diagnosis.
Recent reviews of the Samoa hotel, reported by The Telegraph, are mixed with some visitors claiming facilities were “run down and falling apart” or with dated fixtures and fittings and “musty” bed linen.
According to The Sunday Times, the Samoa Hotel has private villas and a tree-lined swimming pool and has a focus on sustainability.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has suffered a fresh Invictus Games blow in the wake of the Pat Tillman Award controversy after the foundation’s chief executive announced his departure.
Dominic Reid, who has been credited with helping the foundation’s growth globally, stepped down from Invictus after 10 years and six games across three continents.
Kate Middleton releases new statement about royal work after Wimbledon return
Kate, 42, has been largely absent from duty this year as a result of her ongoing battle against an undisclosed form of cancer.
In the new statement, which was released in honour of the Natural History Museum’s new gardens, the princess, who is its patron, spoke of the healing power of nature.
The statement read: “I am hugely supportive of the Museum’s commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world.
Samoa hotel handed £85,000 to upgrade rooms for King’s visit
A Samoa Hotel has been handed £85,000 in government funding to upgrade its room ahead of a visit from King’s Charles this year, according to reports.
His Majesty is set to stay on the island during this Commonwealth tour in October.
The hotel reportedly has a focus on sustainability in keeping with the King’s eco-friendly interests.
Reviews of the lodges are mixed, according to The Telegraph, with some recent visitors claiming while staff are friendly the facilities are a bit run down, with musty bedlinen and rattling air-con.
Meghan Markle’s former friend claims Prince Harry ‘fit plan’ for UK fame
A former friend of Meghan Markle has claimed that she pursued Prince Harry in a bid to become famous in the UK.
The friend, who said they were “ghosted” by the former Suits star, said the actress focused her sights on the UK because she was not happy about how her career in the US was going.
Lizzie Cundy told the Daily Mail that Meghan asked her: “Do you know any famous guys?” before adding “I’m single and I really love English men.”
After the now Duchess of Sussex met Prince Harry, Cundy reached out to congratulate her and was allegedly ghosted.
Watch: Sarah Ferguson recalls moment she and Princess Diana got arrested on her hen night
Watch: Prince William zooms into Windsor Castle on e-scooter
Watch: The Simpsons' Hank Azaria tries to make King's Guard laugh with voices of iconic characters
Watch: King appears to snap at aide to help Queen struggling in heavy rain
‘Inspirational’ aid worker Simon Boas dies of cancer just hours before he was due to meet the King
An “inspirational” aid worker who wrote about dealing with his terminal cancer has died just hours before he was due to meet King Charles.
Simon Boas, executive director of Jersey Overseas Aid (JOA), was set to meet the King and Queen Camilla this week during their official visit to Jersey.
A statement from JOA’s chairman Carolyn Labey said Mr Boas, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in September, died peacefully in Jersey surrounded by his family, aged 47.
Aid worker Simon Boas dies of cancer just hours before he was due to meet the King
Executive director of Jersey Overseas Aid was diagnosed with throat cancer in September
Trump assassination attempt ‘saved’ Prince Harry from growing backlash over Pat Tillman award
Prince Harry was saved from further backlash over his controversial Pat Tillman award due to focus moving to Donald Trump’s assassination attempt, a PR expert has claimed.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, was given the honour for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick or injured service people.
It is named after the late Pat Tillman, a former American footballer who gave up his career to serve in the US military in the wake of 9/11. He was subsequently killed in Afghanistan in 2004.
Trump shooting ‘saved’ Prince Harry from growing backlash over Pat Tillman award
The move to accept the award was a ‘kick in the teeth’, PR expert claims
Was Wallis Simpson’s £17m jewellery robbery an inside job?
Perhaps the most controversial royal couple in living history, King Edward VIII and his wife Wallis Simpson were no strangers to the finer things in life.
Their draw to glamour was reflected in Ms Simpson’s extensive jewellery collection - complete with rubies, diamonds and a huge emerald engagement ring given to her by Edward as he abdicated the throne to marry her.
So, one can only imagine the upset caused to the couple when just ten years later, so many of their precious jewels were ripped from them by thieves.
Was Wallis Simpson’s £17m jewellery robbery an inside job?
New book explores theory King Edward VIII and Wallis Simpson were complicit in own jewellery heist
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments