Prince Harry’s friend and fellow mental health advocate Bryony Gordon has said that he and Meghan Markle are an “ordinary couple” in an “extraordinary” situation.

The writer opened up about her almost decade-long friendship with the Duke of Sussex for his 40th birthday, telling the Daily Mail that people are often “disappointed” by the truth when they ask about the couple.

She said: “There are no airs or graces with them, no desire to do anything other than protect their children from an increasingly digital world that likes nothing more than seeing the worst in people.

“A world that forgets that no matter how high profile a person is, they’re just doing their best, like everyone else.”

This comes as Harry is set to return to the UK at the end of September for the WellChild Awards without Meghan Markle.

The Times reports the Duke of Sussex is believed to be making the brief visit to his home country without his wife and children.

He recently told ITV that he will not bring Meghan to the UK because he fears “a knife or acid attack”.

Harry will attend the London-based event in his capacity as patron for the charity, which provides support to seriously ill British children and young people.