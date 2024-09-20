Royal news live: Friend says Harry and Meghan are in ‘extraordinary situation’ as duke prepares to return to UK
Prince Harry is returning to the UK alone at the end of September
Prince Harry’s friend and fellow mental health advocate Bryony Gordon has said that he and Meghan Markle are an “ordinary couple” in an “extraordinary” situation.
The writer opened up about her almost decade-long friendship with the Duke of Sussex for his 40th birthday, telling the Daily Mail that people are often “disappointed” by the truth when they ask about the couple.
She said: “There are no airs or graces with them, no desire to do anything other than protect their children from an increasingly digital world that likes nothing more than seeing the worst in people.
“A world that forgets that no matter how high profile a person is, they’re just doing their best, like everyone else.”
This comes as Harry is set to return to the UK at the end of September for the WellChild Awards without Meghan Markle.
The Times reports the Duke of Sussex is believed to be making the brief visit to his home country without his wife and children.
He recently told ITV that he will not bring Meghan to the UK because he fears “a knife or acid attack”.
Harry will attend the London-based event in his capacity as patron for the charity, which provides support to seriously ill British children and young people.
King Charles ‘fed up’ with Prince Harry’s security requests
King Charles is said to be “fed up” with Prince Harry’s requests for security on his UK visits.
This comes following the revelation that the Duke of Sussex, 40, will visit his home country later this month for the Wellchild Awards in London. According to reports, he will not see his father, who will be in Scotland, on the visit.
British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard told Fox News Digital: “All royal family members want to be sure that their conversations remain private.
“King Charles is thoroughly fed up with Prince Harry assuming that he can [manage] his security requests. He will not be available 24/7 for Prince Harry’s demands.”
“However, King Charles loves Prince Harry as a father. [He] will make an effort to communicate with him, especially on important days.”
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to be ‘separated’ in less than a year
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will no longer be able to travel together in less than a year in a bid to protect the line of succession.
Under typical royal protocol, once George turns 12 next summer, he will no longer be able to travel with his nine-year-old sister, who is fourth in line to the throne.
This unique travel arrangement is done to protect key members of the monarchy should an accident occur when travelling by plane or similar.
Prince Harry ‘prepared to take the risk’ of visiting the UK
The Duke of Sussex is said to be willing to personally “take the risk” of visiting the UK.
Harry, 40, is set to return to his home country at the end of the month for the WellChild Awards in London, however, he will not be accompanied by his wife Meghan Markle and their children.
He recently told ITV that he believes the UK is too dangerous for his family to visit because he fears “a knife or acid attack”.
Royal Correspondent Cameron Walker told GB News: “He’s prepared to take the risk, but not for Meghan and the children.”
Mr Walker added: “It’ll be interesting to see where Harry stays.
“We’ve seen him stay at hotel rooms - last month, he stayed with Diana’s family, Diana’s brother on their estate.”
New Amazon Prime Prince Andrew docuseries released today
A new documentary drama series about Prince Andrew’s notorious 2019 Newsnight interview, A Very Royal Scandal, is being released on Amazon Prime today (19 September).
The Duke of York’s attempts to explain his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein ultimately forced him to step down as a working royal.
The three-part series’s synopsis reads: “Based on the real-life 2019 interview between Emily Maitlis and Prince Andrew over the scandalous accusations the Prince faced regarding his involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and Virginia Giuffre.
“A Very Royal Scandal follows the actions of Maitlis and Prince Andrew in the lead-up to the interview, the event itself and the many questions left in its wake that would change their lives forever.”
Duchess of Edinburgh carries out engagements in Tanzania
An update has been provided about the Duchess of Edinburgh’s current tour of Tanzania.
Sophie, 59, was photographed at Mlandizi Health Centre, with an official statement explaining: “HRH saw trachoma screenings and surgery, and heard about progress to rid the country of the infectious and blinding disease.”
🇹🇿 The Duchess of Edinburgh is in Tanzania this week, as Global Ambassador for @IAPB1.— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2024
At Mlandizi Health Centre, HRH saw trachoma screenings and surgery, and heard about progress to rid the country of the infectious and blinding disease. Click below to read more.
Friend says Harry and Meghan are in an ‘extraordinary’ situation
Prince Harry’s friend and fellow mental health advocate Bryony Gordon has opened up about the Sussex’s “extraordinary” situation.
Writing to mark the Duke of Sussex’s 40th birthday, she explained that they are an “ordinary” couple and described Harry as “pretty damn normal” after an almost decade-long friendship.
She told the Daily Mail: “There are no airs or graces with them, no desire to do anything other than protect their children from an increasingly digital world that likes nothing more than seeing the worst in people. A world that forgets that no matter how high profile a person is, they’re just doing their best, like everyone else.”
Ms Gordon added: “This is not what people want to hear, but it is what I’ve found, time and time again.”
Friend claims Prince Harry is ‘pretty damn normal’
Prince Harry’s friend has claimed that people are always disappointed when she tells them that the Duke of Sussex is “pretty damn normal”.
Writer and mental health advocate Bryony Gordon explained that the pair struck up a friendship around eight years ago, and she has received many questions about the duke’s character ever since.
She told the MailOnline: “When I tell them my honest opinion, that he is kind, funny and pretty damn normal, all things considered, I often see a flash of disappointment cloud their faces, followed quickly by words to the effect of ‘well, you would say that, you know him,’ as if knowing someone should disqualify you from having a trusted opinion about them.
“I’ve heard a lot of fairly negative things said about him, character assassinations that bear no resemblance to the man I’ve come to count as a friend, the one who cares passionately about injured veterans, and who’s done more than most to change perceptions of mental health in [the UK].”
Prince Harry ‘banned’ from having large birthday celebration
A British aristocrat has claimed that Prince Harry was “banned” by his wife Meghan Markle from having a large 40th birthday celebration.
The Duke of Sussex, 40, is said to have had a low-key celebration with his family on the day itself before he heads off on a weekend getaway in California with friends.
Lady Victoria Hervey claimed to GB News: “He wanted to do a big party and she did not want that.
“I think she’s so worried about him straying and seeing his old friends and spending time with them and remembering his old life, that she’s got him in this cage where all he knows is this life that he has with her.”
Harry turned 40 on Sunday, 15 September.
Prince William to visit Aberdeen to raise awareness of homelessness
Prince William is set to visit the Scottish city of Aberdeen to raise awareness of the homelessness sector.
The heir to the throne, 42, is promoting the cause through his Homewards project, which operates in the city.
As part of the visit, he will meet with staff at the city’s Shelter Scotland offices to learn more about how homeless people and those at risk of homelessness are being supported.
King Charles issues statement on floods in Central Europe
King Charles has issued a statement this morning on the devastating floods sweeping through Central Europe.
It read: “My wife and I are profoundly saddened to see the destruction and devastation caused by the catastrophic flooding in Central Europe.
“Many people in the United Kingdom have strong, enduring ties to the region and, together with them, my wife and I send our deepest condolences.”
A message from The King regarding the ongoing floods in Central Europe. pic.twitter.com/gI0z1xSAu9— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 19, 2024
