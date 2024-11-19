Royal news live: Prince William and Kate suffer security scare as masked men raid Windsor estate at night
The thieves smashed through a security gate and stole farming equipment while the Wales family slept nearby, reports say
Two masked thieves smashed into the Windsor Castle estate and stole farm vehicles while the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children slept in their home nearby.
The raiders scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a gate on the royal grounds before stealing a pick-up truck and quad bike, the police said.
William and Kate are understood to have been sleeping at Adelaide Cottage with their children George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six, at the time of the incident last month.
The wrecked gate is minutes away from the cottage and the family are regularly seen using it as it is the nearest exit to their home.
King Charles was in Scotland during the raid and it is believed that the Queen was at a spa in India before the couple’s tour of Australia and Samoa.
Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor.
“Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the Old Windsor/Datchet area.
“No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”
The last time someone tried to break in to Windsor Castle
On Christmas Day 2021, Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, climbed into the castle grounds with a crossbow and later declared “I’m here to kill the Queen”.
He was jailed for nine years.
On the day he got into the castle grounds, Star Wars fanatic Chail sent a homemade video to family and friends on WhatsApp in which he apologised for what he was about to do and called himself “Darth Chailus”.
He wore dark clothes and a metal mask as he adopted the persona of a Star Wars villain for the video.
In the clip, the defendant, who has Sikh Indian heritage, said he was seeking revenge for the Amritsar massacre in 1919, when British troops opened fire on thousands of Indians and left up to 1,500 dead.
