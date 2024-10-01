Royal news – live: Prince Harry upstaged at London awards ceremony as King Charles spends time in Scotland
The King has not seen his youngest son since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis in February
The Duke of Sussex shared an endearing moment with a seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy, who threw his toys out of his pram and laughed while the grinning Prince Harry picked them up.
The Duke met Noah Nicholson – who has complex medical conditions – when he returned to the UK to honour children, teenagers and their parents who have been recognised with awards from the charity WellChild.
At one point, Noah grabbed his beard and showed the prince his prized comfort toys, after winning an award for the most Inspirational Child aged four to six.
Prince Harry arrived in London this afternoon for the annual ceremony as King Charles continues to enjoy his summer break in Scotland.
This will be one of a handful of visits the duke has made to the UK this year, and it is not known if he will reunite with his father, King Charles, on this visit.
The pair last saw each other for a reported 45 minutes in February following the announcement of the king’s cancer diagnosis.
It is believed that the monarch will remain in Balmoral, Scotland, over the coming days, but The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for clarification.
‘Rather ugly’ statue of Prince Philip removed
A statue of the late Prince Philip that was described as “rather ugly” by a local councillor has been removed.
The controversial artwork, known as the Cambridge Don, was located outside an office building in Cambridge and had been moved to the spot without the correct planning permission in 2023.
“The statue was erected without planning permission and was in breach of planning control like anything erected without the correct permission,” a spokesperson for the council said.
“Given its size and location in the New Town and Glisson Road conservation area, it would have been unlikely to receive planning approval even if it had been sought because it would have contravened national and local planning policies.
“As we have said throughout this process, it’s frustrating that the council has had to spend time and money to achieve this outcome, but the inspector’s decision makes it very clear that planning policies are in place for a reason and should be respected.”
The late Duke of Edinburgh was the vice-chancellor of Cambridge University and the 3,000kg work was said to represent him in his role.
Today in Cambridge, ‘The Don’, the controversial statue of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh pic.twitter.com/iI96FwMq9F— Lyn Edmonds (@edmondslyn) April 10, 2024
King Charles sends condolences following death of Dame Maggie Smith
King Charles has issued a condolence message following the death of Dame Maggie Smith on Friday (27 September).
In a statement shared to official Buckingham Palace channels, the monarch wrote: “My wife and I were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Dame Maggie Smith.
“As the curtain comes down on a national treasure, we join all those around the world in remembering with the fondest admiration and affection her many great performances, and her warmth and wit that shone through both on and off the stage.”
A message of condolence from His Majesty The King following the passing of Dame Maggie Smith. pic.twitter.com/SiKw8EEHva— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 27, 2024
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?
These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family.
Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like? These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent's virtual event on the future of the royal family. Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
Prince William films video for upcoming Earthshot prize project
The Prince of Wales has shared some behind-the-scenes snaps of himself out in nature for an upcoming Earthshot prize project.
William, 42, launched the prize in 2020 to recognise and support individuals making significant contributions towards protecting the environment.
Filming for a very special @EarthshotPrize project earlier today ☔️— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) September 27, 2024
Watch this space 🌎 pic.twitter.com/yZyyjcPe3I
Prince Harry bursts out laughing as young boy grabs his beard at WellChild charity event
Prince Harry bursts out laughing as young boy grabs his beard at charity event
Prince Harry burst into laughter when a young boy grabbed his beard at the WellChild charity event. The Duke of Sussex met with children, teenagers, and their parents at the WellChild Awards at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel on Monday (30 September). In a rare royal event in the UK honouring the achievements of youngsters battling serious conditions, Harry had conversations with children and their families, joking with them and answering questions. Seven-year-old Noah Nicholson, from Grimsby, who has complex medical conditions, met with Harry and proceeded to grab his bead and cheeks in a touching moment.
Boy, seven, grabs Prince Harry’s beard during sweet encounter at awards
As part of his role as patron of Wellchild, Prince Harry met with families and children, including Noah Noah Nicholson, who has complex medical needs.
He has cerebral palsy, chronic lung disease and other serious health issues, but his mother, Tracey Nicholson, 42, from Grimsby, said he remains happy and positive and lives life to the full.
The seven-year-old brought his prized comfort toys – George the cat and Ratty the Giraffe in the shape of a blanket – and delighted in throwing them on to the floor.
When Ms Nicholson apologised for her son’s antics, Harry, who is WellChild’s patron, replied: “Don’t apologise, I love it.”
Harry recognised Ratty the Giraffe and called the blanket comforter “lovey”, a name used in American, and said: “Every parent has about six spare.”
At one point Noah, who has brain damage and won the most Inspirational Child aged four to six, grabbed Harry’s beard and made him grin.
Harry upstaged by boisterous Noah at WellChild awards
The Duke of Sussex has been upstaged by a boisterous boy who threw his toys away during an awards night and laughed as Harry picked them up.
The duke met seven-year-old Noah Nicholson – who has complex medical conditions – when he returned to the UK to honour children, teenagers and their parents who have been recognised with awards from the charity WellChild.
Harry was asked by some of the youngsters whether he had a passport, and received gifts for his own children in the US.
He told one winner at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel: “My award is being here with you guys.”
The WellChild awards celebrate the inspiring qualities of some of the country’s seriously ill young people and the dedication of those who keep them healthy and happy, including health, social care and education professionals.
King Charles speaks of royal affection for Scotland
King Charles has spoken of his family’s love of Scotland in a speech marking the 25th anniversary of the Scottish Parliament.
In a speech at Holyrood, the monarch said: “We are all, at the end of each day, united by our love of Scotland. Because of its natural beauty, of course, but also because of its strength of character, based as it is on the extraordinary diversity of its peoples, whose range of ideas, skills, energy, passions, and frequently deeply-held beliefs, never cease to inspire me.”
He then noted that his family’s love of the country runs so deep that the late Queen Elizabeth II chose to spend her final days in the country before passing away at their Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.
"We are all, at the end of each day, united by our love of Scotland. Because of its natural beauty, of course, but also because of its strength of character, based as it is on the extraordinary diversity of its peoples, whose range of ideas, skills, energy, passions, and… pic.twitter.com/hLGVvEdkFf— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 28, 2024
Prince Harry arrives in London for WellChild Awards
The Duke of Sussex was all smiles as he arrived in London this afternoon for the WellChild Awards.
Harry, 40, is expected to present an award at the prestigious event and deliver a brief speech, having been a patron of the charity since 2007.
Prince Harry explained why he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK
The Duke of Sussex explained earlier this year that he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK because he fears “an acid or knife attack” inspired by negative tabloid stories.
Harry, 40, has been engaged in a lengthy battle to have his taxpayer-funded security reinstated after it was removed when he stepped down as a working royal.
Speaking on ITV’s Tabloids on Trial, he said: “All it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff, to act on what they have read. And whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is.”
“They are genuine concerns for me,” he added. “They are one of the reasons I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Harry has returned to London today alone for the WellChild Awards.
