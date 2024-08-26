Royal news live: Prince Harry ‘overruled’ Meghan Markle over major decision about Archie and Lilibet’s future
‘Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media ‘
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry overruled Meghan Markle when it came to a key decision about Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s future, according to reports.
While the Duchess of Sussex wanted to bring her young children into the public eye, the duke did not think this was wise and they will not feature in their upcoming Netflix shows.
An insider told The Sun on Sunday: “Harry and Meghan have not always agreed on how much they should expose their children to the media but, in this case, Harry has clearly won.”
Meghan’s upcoming cooking show, which is believed to be released first, will therefore be filmed in a nearby mansion and not the couple’s £11m home to protect Archie and Lilibet’s privacy.
This comes as King Charles is set to privately meet with the bereaved families and those affected by the Southport attack in London.
The monarch visited Southport to express his “sympathy and empathy” for the town, which is still in a state of shock following the 29 July stabbing that left three children dead.
He then privately met with the bereaved families in London.
Donald Trump hits back at claims the Queen called him ‘rude’
Donald Trump has vigorously denied claims which emerged in a new biography of Queen Elizabeth II that she found him to be “rude”.
Upcoming biography ‘A Voyage Around the Queen,’ by Craig Brown alleged that she found him to be “very rude”.
But Trump has hit back, accusing the author of being a “sleazebag” and claiming that he “was her favorite president”, according to the Daily Mail.
The presidential hopeful sais the claims were “totally false”, adding: “I had a great relationship with the queen. She liked me and I liked her.”
In an extract from the biography published by the Daily Mail, Brown also claimed that the Queen believed Trump “must have some sort of arrangement” with Melania, as the only explicable reason for why she would marry him.
Prince William “adamant” that Harry will never be welcomed back into the Firm, expert says
Former BBC Royal correspondent Michael Cole has said there will be “no softening” of William’s approach to Harry, who has done “the unthinkable”.
“What [men] cannot put up with are two things which they cannot abide with,” Mr Cole told GB News America.
“Their driving ability, and they certainly cannot allow their wife to be criticised. Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have made no secret of their disdain for Princess Kate.
“Even when her cancer was diagnosed and she announced it herself. The message they sent was sort of a mealy-mouthed thing.”
When Kate’s illness was revealed to the public, the Sussexes released a message which read: “We wish health and healing for Kate and the family and hope they can do so privately and in peace.”
Prince Harry reveals which royal family member called him ‘spare’
The Duke of Sussex has revealed that it was his father King Charles who first referred to him as the “spare”.
This comes after Harry, 39, released a tell-all memoir about his time in The Firm with the same name in January of last year.
The now-king reportedly made the comment at the time of Harry’s birth in 1984, telling the late Princess Diana: “Wonderful! Now you’ve given me an heir and a spare - my work is done.”
The Guardian claims that Harry’s upset at the title was reflected in his memoir of the same name.
The newspaper wrote in its review: “Harry’s resentment of being the ‘spare’ is the underlying theme of his book, through chapters on his childhood, his schooling, his career as a royal and in the British Army, his relationship with his parents and brother, and his life with Meghan through courtship, wedding and marriage, to their own experience of parenthood.”
Prince Harry ‘written out the script’ by William
Prince Harry has been “written out the script” by Prince William, insiders have claimed.
The relationship with the brothers has allegedly now soured to the point where William does not want Harry to attend his coronation when the time comes.
An insider told The Sunday Times: “I always said the brothers would be there for each other at the end of the day, and that’s been proven wrong so far.”
Colombia vice-president comes clean on Sussexes trip controversy
Harry and Meghan visited Colombia for a four day tour last week on the invite of vice-president Francia Marquez.
Many in Colombia were critical of the move, believing it was a move to distract from political and economic failings of the incumbent government, and potentially a move of self-promotion from Ms Marquez.
The funding of the trip came under scrutiny as questions were raised on who was paying for the Sussexes visit, including for their thorough security.
In a statement put out by her office, Ms Marquez has now set the record straight, claiming it was a joint effort.
“This visit was the result of a collective effort. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex financed their trip and that of their team with their own resources,” the statement read.
“The events held in the various places visited were co-financed with resources from international cooperation and philanthropy that generously contributed to this visit.
“The Ministry of Equality and Equity and the Vice Presidency guaranteed the technical requirements, mobility and participation of young people, women and communities.”
William will see Harry ‘one more time in his life in the flesh’
Following the claim that Prince William does not want Prince Harry at his coronation, a friend has claimed that the estranged brothers will see each other one last time in the flesh.
Their relationship has progressively deteriorated since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020, and they were not photographed together at King Charles’s coronation.
In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry sensationally claimed that he was physically attacked by his older brother.
A friend of the heir to the throne told The Daily Beast: “I suspect that William will see Harry one more time in his life in the flesh – at their father’s funeral.”
Emily Maitlis issues opinion on Prince Andrew’s guilt
Five years after Prince Andrew sat down with Emily Maitlis in Buckingham Palace, a three-part drama on how the world-famous interview came about will drop next month.
Ahead of its release on Amazon Prime, former Newsnight presenter Emily Maitlis has spoken out in the Times, on what she makes of Prince Andrew’s guilt.
Maitlis recalls speaking to Ruth Wilson, star of Luther and Jane Eyre, who asks her whether she thinks the royal is guilty.
“I tell her there is no way I or anyone else will ever know the full truth of what happened with or to Virginia Giuffre, the trafficked Jeffrey Epstein victim who claims she was also abused by the royal,” Maitlis writes.
“But he was clearly guilty of other things — his continued friendship with Epstein after his arrest, his flat-footed response to the victims of sex trafficking.”
The series will be released on September 19.
William and Kate ‘throw cushions at each other’ during arguments, source says
Kate Middleton uses a “secret weapon” to diffuse husband William when he is having a tantrum, a source has revealed.
The Prince and Princess of Wales are used to “terrific rows” according to the Mirror, with Kate well-versed in how to deal with Prince William.
A source who once worked for the future King and Queen at Kensington Palace said Kate often treats her husband as the “fourth child” because he is “prone to tantrums”.
When things get particularly heated, they are known to throw things at each other - but never anything which might cause hurt. "William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control."
Prince Harry ‘outrageously disloyal’
One of Prince Harry’s former friends has branded the Duke of Sussex “outrageously disloyal” for his actions after stepping down as a working royal.
Speaking to The Times ahead of Harry’s 40th birthday next month, they said: “I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”
