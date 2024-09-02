✕ Close Meghan Markle shares the moment from royal life that ‘changed everything’

Prince Harry has sought advice from his former British aides about plotting a return from the US that could involve a partial reinstatement to the royal fold, sources have revealed.

In what has been described as the initial stage in a strategy to “rehabilitate” him, The Mail on Sunday reported the Duke of Sussex has been seeking help from advisers he had when he was a working royal amid increasing alleged issues with American-based PR firms.

A key aim of the claimed move would be for Harry to repair his relationship with his father – although the sources stressed he and his wife Meghan Markle are not looking to make a permanent return to the UK.

It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare their children to return to school after enjoying their summer break at Balmoral.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Bracknell and will return for the Michaelmas term on Wednesday (4 September).

As George, 11, approaches the end of his time at prep school, it is understood that he may follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College when he turns 13, as opposed to his mother’s preferred choice of Marlborough College, an insider claimed to the MailOnline.