Royal news live: Prince Harry award backlash continues as the Middletons appear at Wimbledon
Harry has been defended for his ‘incredible’ work with the Invictus Games
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry has been defended as a petition calling for a “rethink” on the decision to give him an award for veterans approaches almost 60,000 signatures.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, is set to receive the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games, which celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people.
But tens of thousands of people, including the late Tillman’s mother, Mary, believe there are more deserving recipients.
Now the sporting network behind the award, ESPN, has defended its decision, hailing the “incredible” work of the games.
“While we understand not everyone will agree with all honorees selected for any award, The Invictus Games Foundation does incredible work and ESPN believes this is a cause worth celebrating,” a spokesperson told Sky News.
Meanwhile, Kate Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole are making their second public outing since the announcement of her cancer diagnosis at Wimbledon.
The couple are set to appear in the Royal Box, which has the tournament’s best view of Centre Court.
Harry and Meghan celebrate Independence Day as the UK goes to the polls
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reported to be celebrating Independence Day in the US as the UK goes to the polls for the General Election.
The holiday is of particular importance to the couple – who last year celebrated by watching a parade with their children – because it is when they had one of their first dates.
Harry wrote in Spare: “[Meghan] walked in, wearing a pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes. She was aglow. I stood and said: ‘I bear gifts.’ A pink box. I held it forward. She shook it. ‘What’s this? ‘ ‘No, no, don’t shake it! ‘ We both laughed.
“She opened the box. Cupcakes. Red, white and blue cupcakes, to be exact. In honour of Independence Day. I said something about the Brits having a very different view of Independence Day from the Yanks, but, oh, well. She said they looked amazing.”
King Charles shares message to those affected by Hurricane Beryl
King Charles has extended his sympathies and support to those affected by the devastating impact of Hurricane Beryl.
The storm made history by becoming the fastest to reach category five on record, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.
The Monarch said in a statement: “My family and I have been profoundly saddened to learn of the dreadful destruction caused by Hurricane Beryl across the Caribbean. Above all, we send our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of those who have so cruelly lost their lives.
“I have seen the extraordinary spirit of resilience and solidarity that people across the Caribbean have shown in response to such destruction – a spirit which has been called upon too often – and so I also send my particular gratitude to the emergency services and volunteers who are supporting the rescue and recovery efforts.
“At this most difficult of times, please know that our most special thoughts and prayers are with all those whose lives, livelihoods and property have been so utterly devastated.”
Royal Navy ship sent to aid Hurricane Beryl relief efforts
Following the news that the Prince and Princess of Wales have made a private donation to the Hurricane Beryl relief fund, it has been announced that the Royal Navy shop has been sent to assist as well.
HMS Trent is currently making its way to the Cayman Islands with 50 sailors and is equipped with bottled water, basic emergency supplies and other equipment.
The MoD said the team includes members of the who will be able to 700X Naval Air Squadron who can conduct airborne assessments of the damage caused by the category five storm.
A specialist Rapid Deployment Team has already arrived in the area to help affected British nationals, it was added.
Kate Middleton’s parents arrive at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole Middleton have arrived at Wimbledon to enjoy the Royal Box this afternoon.
While it is not known if the Princess of Wales herself will make an appearance, officials have said they are hopeful she could attend to present the trophies.
“We’re hopeful that the Princess of Wales will be able to present the trophies as the Club’s patron, but her health and recovery is the priority,” Chair of the All England Club Debbie Jevans recently told The Telegraph.
“We don’t know what we don’t know. All we’ve said is that we’ll work with her and give her as much flexibility as possible.”
Prince Harry’s ‘deep regret’ over drug taking revelations
Prince Harry is said to be experiencing “deep regret” over his disclosure of past drug use in his 2023 memoir Spare.
The royal is currently being investigated over speculation that he could have lied about his drug use on his visa application and this could see him deported from the country he has called home since 2020.
Royal expert Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “The couple have taken legal advice because they’re seriously worried that if Donald Trump wins the next election Harry’s visa may be revoked. Trump has insisted that if Harry is found to have lied on his visa application about his admitted drug taking, he could be asked to leave the country.
“Harry initially thought this couldn’t possibly happen to him as the normal rules don’t apply to a Royal Prince, but he is increasingly realising that in the United States being a Prince doesn’t actually count for very much. But one thing is for sure Harry deeply regrets ever making his drug-taking public. It never occurred to him that this might end up threatening his whole life plan.”
The Middletons appear at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton’s parents Michael and Carole are set to appear in the Royal Box at Wimbledon.
This will mark the couple’s second public outing since their daughter’s cancer diagnosis was announced earlier this year, the first being an appearance at Royal Ascot with Prince William.
King Charles’s role in the General Election
King Charles could be about to welcome the third prime minister of his reign if Rishi Sunak is replaced.
The Monarch, while politically neutral, must appoint the new prime minister after a General Election and they do not have to consult anyone before doing so.m
Charles’s reign began with Liz Truss, who the late Queen Elizabeth appointed before her death in September 2022, and has predominately featured the current Prime Minister Rishi Sunack.
How the General Election affected royal engagements
Today’s General Election impacted royal engagements from the moment it was called in May.
As the royals must remain politically neutral, their engagements were altered to cancel or postpone any events “which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign.”
This led to some doubt being cast over last week’s Japanese state visit, which ultimately went ahead as planned.
Queen Camilla enjoys vintage whiskey in Edinburgh
Queen Camilla has enjoyed a traditional Scottish whisky as the royals continue to mark Holyrood Week in Scotland.
Alongside King Charles, she is marking the 900th anniversary of the country’s capital city, Edinburgh.
Drinking what is known as a “dram” in the Scots language, the Queen admitted that the vintage whisky she sampled “hit the spot”.
Petition against Prince Harry reaches almost 60,000 signatures
A petition calling for a “rethink” of the decision to give Prince Harry the Pat Tillman Award for his work with the Invictus Games has reached almost 60,000 signatures.
While ESPN has now defended its decision to recognise the “incredible” work of the games, tens of thousands of people believe there are more deserving recipients of the award.
It is given to a person with “a strong connection to sports” in a similar way to the late soldier, who was killed in Afghanistan after giving up his football career to serve in the wake of 9/11.
The Change.org petition reads: “Prince Harry, while a former military officer, has been involved in controversies that call into question his suitability to receive an honour of this magnitude.
“He has faced accusations of endangering his squadron by publicly revealing military kills.
“The Prince also allegedly targeted his own father, Prince Charles, during a flyover.
“More recently, his role in the Invictus games, a platform meant to celebrate the resilience and dedication of veterans, has been criticized as self-centered.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments