The Duke of Sussex will reportedly miss the Duke of Westminster‘s wedding next month, while his brother the Prince of Wales is set to be an usher.

Hugh Grosvenor, 33, will marry 31-year-old Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on 7 June in a 400-strong guestlist celebration.

Considered one of Britain’s richest men, Grosvenor is a godfather to Harry’s first-born child, Archie, who turned five earlier this month.

However, according to recent reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending the ceremony in a bid to avoid royal tensions overshadowing the day. The aristocrat is also godfather to William’s son, Prince George and will include the Prince of Wales in his groom’s party, The Sunday Times reports.

The King, who is Grosvenor’s godfather, and the Princess of Wales are also not expected to attend the wedding as they continue their respective cancer treatment.