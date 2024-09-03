Royal family – news: Prince Harry responds to UK return rumours as Kate and William prepare for key milestone
The Duke of Sussex has an ‘amazing’ set of new friends in America and several exciting projects on the horizon, say reports
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry reportedly has no plans to return to the UK and insists that he has “no interest” in leaving his new life in America.
The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 this month, moved to California with his family after stepping down as a working royal in 2020.
While it has been widely rumoured that he misses his old life, it has now been claimed that Harry has an “amazing” set of new friends in the US and several exciting projects on the horizon, sources told The Telegraph.
It comes as the Prince and Princess of Wales prepare their children to return to school after enjoying their summer break at Balmoral.
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Bracknell and will return for the Michaelmas term on Wednesday (4 September).
As George, 11, approaches the end of his time at prep school, it is understood that he may follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College when he turns 13, as opposed to his mother’s preferred choice of Marlborough College, an insider claimed to the MailOnline.
Steve Irwin’s son Robert becomes ambassador for Earthshot Prize
The late Steve Irwin’s son Robert has become an ambassador for Prince William’s Earthshot Prize.
William, 42, established the prize in 2021 to recognise people who are making an impact in protecting the environment and gives them £1m to help support their work.
Irwin said: “The Earthshot Prize is a beacon of hope for all of us who care about the environment and about our ability to ensure a liveable future for ourselves and future generations.
“Healthy oceans, ecosystems and species equal a healthy planet, and the Earthshot Prize recognises the importance of investing in and helping grow solutions that protect these critical resources.”
Queen Camilla gives update on King Charles’s cancer treatment
Queen Camilla has given a rare update on King Charles’s health on an engagement to a cancer treatment centre today.
When asked if the monarch’s was doing okay, the queen consort replied: “Yes, he’s doing very well.”
Charles announced that he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer earlier this year after undergoing a routine procedure for an enlarged prostate.
Queen Camilla opens cancer centre
Queen Camilla was all smiles as she opened a cancer treatment centre in Bath this afternoon.
She spoke to patients at the Dyson Cancer Centre and even posed for a picture with a wellwisher on her first engagement since the royal family’s summer break at Balmoral.
As part of this afternoon’s schedule, the queen consort also visited Stonegate Farmers, a new packing facility for free-range and organic eggs in Lacock.
Princess of Wales ‘super excited’ to return to work
An insider has claimed that the Princess of Wales is “super excited” to return to work when she is well enough to do so.
Kate, 42, was forced to take a step back from her duties this year after being diagnosed with an undisclosed type of cancer.
The insider told Life & Style: “[She] can’t wait to reconnect with the public and get back in the swing of things as far as taking on more engagements and attending meetings and helping out with royal business.
“She’s so looking forward to getting away from things revolving so much around medical procedures and doctors’ visits.”
Queen Camilla returns to duty to open new cancer centre
Queen Camilla has been photographed arriving at the Dyson Cancer Centre at Royal United Hospitals Bath.
She wore a green dress for the occasion, having recently returned from Balmoral, Scotland, where the royal family enjoyed their summer break.
This will undoubtedly be a poignant visit for the queen, whose husband, King Charles, and daughter-in-law, the Princess of Wales, are currently battling the disease.
Harry and Meghan’s Colombia trip dubbed ‘wasteful spending'
A politician has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s recent trip to Colombia as an example of “wasteful spending”.
According to reports, the four-day visit was designed to “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.
While the trip’s exact costs are not known, the security costs are understood to have been covered by the vice president’s office after Francia Marquez invited the couple to Colombia.
Maria Fernanda Cabal, a right-wing senator, claimed through his office: “Did you know that the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex cost Colombians a total of $244,245,305 (£44,419.26)?”
New bill enables Crown Estate to invest more in green energy
The Crown Estate will have more powers to invest in green energy through a new bill, a Treasury minister has told parliament.
Consisting of assets owned by the royal family, the Crown Estate is made up of large areas of land in the UK. It serves several purposes, including paying the Sovereign Grant, which funds the king’s official duties.
Now, the previous 1961 law governing the estate has been updated for “the 21st century” and with the public good mind.
Lord Livermore said: “The purpose of this Bill is to bring legislation governing the Crown Estate into the 21st century.
“Existing limitations on the Crown Estate’s powers have meant it has had to generate capital for its investment by selling its assets. That is neither desirable nor sustainable.
“And under current legislation, the Crown Estate is constrained in its ability to support sustainable projects and to preserve our heritage for generations to come.
“These are the reasons why this Bill is necessary and why the Crown Estate has asked successive governments for these reforms.”
Prince Harry responds to UK return rumours
Prince Harry has insisted that he has “no interest” in returning to the UK after it was widely claimed that he was considering a move back into the royal fold.
Sources told The Telegraph that he has “amazing” new friends in America and several exciting projects on the horizon.
The Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 on 15 September, moved to California in 2020 with his family after stepping down as a working royal.
This comes after The Mail on Sunday reported that Harry had contacted friends “from his old life” to discuss a possible return.
Royal family’s ‘right approach’ to Prince Harry’s memoir
Ahead of the release of the paperback edition of Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it has been claimed that the royal family have had the “right approach” to the bombshell memoir.
One of its most shocking claims is the allegation that Prince William physically attacked his younger brother when they got into an argument about Meghan Markle.
Former BBC royal correspondent Rebecca English said on Palace Confidential: “I mean, they pretty much have ignored the fact that Spare had been published.
“It’s like don’t listen, don’t make a fuss, don’t give into it, just let it through, it’ll blow away and harmony will restore itself.”
Harry wrote: “[William] grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me.
“I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”
Meghan Markle claims wearing an earring is a ‘powerful’ thing to do
The Duchess of Sussex has explained why wearing an earring is “one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do”.
In a recent interview with The New York Times, Meghan, 43, said she always tries to highlight designers who deserve more attention when the “global spotlight” is on her.
She told the news outlet: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.
“That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”
