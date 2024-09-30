Royal news – live: Prince Harry to arrive in London today as reunion with King Charles hangs in the balance
The king has not seen his youngest son since the annoucement of his cancer diagnosis in February
The Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in London today for the WellChild Awards as a potential reunion with King Charles hangs in the balance.
Harry, 40, will attend in his capacity as patron and is expected to present an award and deliver a brief speech at the event, which celebrates the achievements of seriously ill children in the UK and their carers.
This will be one of a handful of visits the duke has made to the UK this year, and it is not known if he will reunite with his father, King Charles, on this visit.
The pair last saw each other for a reported 45 minutes in February following the announcement of the king’s cancer diagnosis.
It is believed that the monarch will remain in Balmoral, Scotland, over the coming days, but The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for clarification.
Harry’s relationship with his family has deteriorated publicly following his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020 and give a series of tell-all interviews to the press.
However, his decision not to update his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare, which is being released in paperback for the first time next month, has been interpreted by some commentators as an olive branch.
Prince Harry to arrive in London today
The Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in London today as he visits the city to attend the WellChild Awards.
Harry, 40, will be present in his capacity as patron for the charity, which celebrates the achievements of seriously ill children living in the UK and their caregivers.
The duke is expected to give a brief speech at the event and present an award.
King Charles is the ‘loveliest man in the world’, says Camilla’s son
Queen Camilla’s son, the food critic Tom Parker-Bowles, has revealed his thoughts on spending time with his mother and King Charles in a column with the Telegraph.
Recounting his day as part of their weekly My Saturday, which sees celebrities recount their favourite weekend rituals, Mr Parker-Bowles said he was more likely to see the royal couple during the week, and often visits for a cup of tea.
“I know some people might visit their family for a bite to eat on a Saturday, but I don’t tend to nip down for lunch at Buckingham Palace and Clarence House as my mother is usually in the country at weekends now,” he said.
“Charles, who genuinely is the loveliest man in the world, and I’m not just being oily, knows so much about food and loves his food, as does my mother,” he added.
Palace did not ask Boris Johnson to give Prince Harry ‘pep talk’ over leaving UK
Buckingham Palace did not ask Boris Johnson to attempt to persuade Prince Harry to stay in the UK, according to reports.
The former PM has claimed in a new book he was urged to give the Duke of Sussex a “manly pep talk” to convince him to stay in the UK and not step back from royal duties.
In his memoir, Unleashed, which will be published on 10 October, Mr Johnson describes “a ridiculous business... when they made me try to persuade Harry to stay. Kind of manly pep talk. Totally hopeless”.
Read the full article here:
Palace did not ask Boris Johnson to give Prince Harry ‘pep talk’ over leaving UK
Former prime minister’s memior claims he was asked to convince Prince Harry to stay in the UK
Royal biographer explains why people ‘behaved so oddly’ around the late Queen
A royal biographer has explained why so many who met the late Queen Elizabeth II found themselves acting so strangely.
Craig Brown told an audience at the Henley Literary Festival - with which The Independent has joined as its exclusive news partner for the second year in a row - about how even the most composed and famous people often found themselves “discombobulating” as they met the monarch.
His biography, A Voyage Around the Queen, paints a picture of the Queen using tales from those who met and knew her during her 96-year life.
Read the full article here:
Royal biographer explains why people ‘behaved so oddly’ around the late Queen
Craig Brown spoke about his biography at the Henley Literary Festival
King reflects on late Queen’s final days in ‘uniquely special’ Scotland
King Charles III has reflected on his mother’s final days at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, saying it continues to be a “special place” for the royal family.
Speaking at an event to mark 25 years of theScottish Parliament on Saturday (28 September), the monarch suggested that the late Queen Elizabeth II “chose” to spend her last living moments there due to her well-known love for the royal family’s countryside residence.
Charles highlighted his mother’s adoration for Scotland, especially since the Balmoral estate was where she spent her summers as a child and later in life with her husband, Prince Philip.
Read the full article here:
King reflects on late Queen’s final days in ‘uniquely special’ Scotland
‘Scotland has always had a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself,’ the monarch said in an address to Scottish Parliament
A ‘manly pep talk’ from Boris Johnson would make anyone leave Britain
I have not always felt great sympathy for Prince Harry. The dramatic departure from home; the tell-all interview with Oprah; and the commercialisation of his royal status. All have made it harder to feel for a guy who has been through some terrible times, and whose marriage has put him at odds with his family in a way that is genuinely saddening.
However, the news that Harry was forced to endure a “manly pep talk” from Boris Johnson at the peak of the crisis that ultimately led him to quit Britain has removed any sense of conflict. I now stand with the Duke of Sussex, beyond question.
Unusually, the revelation of this meeting has not come from the chatty prince, but rather from the former prime minister – the latter presumably hoping his memoir might get even vaguely close to Harry’s Spare in terms of sales figures.
Read the full article here:
A ‘manly pep talk’ from Boris Johnson would make anyone leave Britain
The only reasonable conclusion to draw from this extraordinary encounter is that Harry was wavering, but that somebody clearly wanted him gone, writes Will Gore – after all, who better to make someone want to leave Britain than the former prime minister?
Prince Harry ‘knows that time is running out’ for royal reconciliation
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry “knows that time is running out” for a reconciliation with the royal family.
His relationship with the firm has steadily deteriorated since he stepped down as working royal in 2020 and gave several tell-all interviews.
Royal commentator Maureen Callahan told GB News: “He still has tenuous connections with a few friends of his and William’s back in the UK. But he also knows that time is running out.
“Charles is being treated for cancer. He’s an old man. If he does not make his way back into good graces with Charles while he has the chance, he’s never going to have that chance with William.
“But William won’t have it now. He won’t have it at all. William will be the next King, also.”
Samoa’s prime minister urges King to swap suit for ‘island vibe’ during meeting
The King has been urged to swap his suit for “more of an island vibe” when he joins world leaders at a major Commonwealth summit in Samoa next month, according to reports.
Samoa’s Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has called for those attending the meeting to dress comfortably, according to The Sunday Telegraph.
The King is head of the Commonwealth and for the first time will preside over the gathering of presidents and prime ministers as head of state, during the event hosted by Samoa which will also be attended by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.
Read the full article here:
Samoa’s prime minister urges King to swap suit for ‘island vibe’ during meeting
Samoa’s PM Fiame Naomi Mata’afa has called for those attending the meeting to dress comfortably, according to The Sunday Telegraph.
What do the royal family need to do to stay relevant?
Can the royal family and King Charles adapt to the modern age and stay relevant? Will Harry be able to rejoin The Firm? And what will the next generation of royalty be like?
These and more questions from our audience were answered in The Independent’s virtual event on the future of the royal family.
Hosted by assistant editor Victoria Harper, the panel features bestselling authors Anna Pasternak and Tessa Dunlop, plus royal historian Jonathan Spangler.
If you enjoy our virtual events, please consider supporting The Independent with a donation or by subscribing to Independent Premium.
