The Duke of Sussex is set to arrive in London today for the WellChild Awards as a potential reunion with King Charles hangs in the balance.

Harry, 40, will attend in his capacity as patron and is expected to present an award and deliver a brief speech at the event, which celebrates the achievements of seriously ill children in the UK and their carers.

This will be one of a handful of visits the duke has made to the UK this year, and it is not known if he will reunite with his father, King Charles, on this visit.

The pair last saw each other for a reported 45 minutes in February following the announcement of the king’s cancer diagnosis.

It is believed that the monarch will remain in Balmoral, Scotland, over the coming days, but The Independent has reached out to Buckingham Palace for clarification.

Harry’s relationship with his family has deteriorated publicly following his decision to step down as a working royal in 2020 and give a series of tell-all interviews to the press.

However, his decision not to update his bombshell 2023 memoir, Spare, which is being released in paperback for the first time next month, has been interpreted by some commentators as an olive branch.