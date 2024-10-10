Royal news live: Kate Middleton quietly shares new photo as King Charles expresses sadness after tragic death
The new image is an outtake from the Prince and Princess of Wales’s Paris Olympics video
The Princess of Wales has quietly uploaded a new photograph of herself and Prince William to Instagram – featuring the couple in an outtake from their Paris Olympics video.
Initially posted two months ago, the message expressed the royals’ enjoyment of the event and was used as an opportunity to congratulate Team GB, in particular, for their efforts.
The previously unseen image shows the couple standing in blue polo shirts and was added to the cover of their Instagram Stories highlight for August.
Meanwhile, King Charles has issued a statement expressing his “greatest sadness” after the death of inspirational Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert.
Ms Ebert won global praise for speaking out about her experience of Auschwitz, where she lost her mother, younger sister, and brother to the gas chambers.
She passed away peacefully at the age of 100 yesterday (10 October), having previously met the King in 2022 after he commissioned a portrait of her.
The monarch said: “It was with the greatest sadness that I heard this morning the news of Lily Ebert’s death.
“As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed.
“Her extraordinary resilience and courage [are] an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”
Royal photographer Anwar Hussein dies aged 85
The longest-serving British royal photographer Anwar Hussein has passed away at the age of 85.
Responsible for iconic images like the late Princess Diana sitting in front of the Taj Mahal, his impressive portfolio of work spans over five decades of royal life.
He also photographed Diana’s infamous “revenge dress”, with the pair reported to have struck up a close friendship, that sadly ended with him photographing her funeral in 1996.
Mr Hussein is said to have died from a long illness on 23 September.
Meghan Markle’s best friend makes rare comments about ‘close’ friendship
The Duchess of Sussex’s best friend has paid tribute to her character following a surprise appearance at a hospital charity gala at the weekend.
Kelly Zajfen, who was also in attendance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles event, paid tribute to the staff at the hospital and then the duchess.
“I was also beyond grateful to share in this beautiful evening with one of my closest friends. Meg, your commitment to supporting Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and community is truly inspiring. I’m so grateful to have you by my side,” Ms Zajfen wrote.
Queen Elizabeth II was not ‘a regular sailor’s wife’ in Malta
The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh today made a poignant visit to the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s former home in Malta.
Living there during the early days of their marriage, the couple were brought to the country by Prince Philip’s job in the Royal Navy.
However, today it was stressed that the queen was not “a regular sailor’s wife”.
Giancarlo Azzopardi, assistant curator at Heritage Malta, said this is a common “misconception”, explaining: “The princess was living here at a time when there was a question about whether or not independence was going to happen and the princess was at work putting on a public image for Britain, for post-war Britain.
“Despite the idea, the misconception, that she was here as a regular sailor’s wife, she was quite busy. Every single day she was at an event.”
King Charles honours ‘extraordinary’ Auschwitz survivor
King Charles has paid tribute to “extraordinary” Auschwitz survivor Lily Ebert who passed away peacefully today at the age of 100.
Ms Ebert lost her mother, younger sister, and brother to the gas chambers and went on to tell her story in a bestselling memoir, Lily’s Promise: How I Survived Auschwitz and Found the Strength to Live.
The monarch met Ms Ebert in 2022 when a portrait of her was unveiled.
Charles, 75, said in a statement: “It was with the greatest sadness that I heard this morning the news of Lily Ebert’s death.
“As a survivor of the unmentionable horrors of the Holocaust, I am so proud that she later found a home in Britain where she continued to tell the world of the horrendous atrocities she had witnessed, as a permanent reminder for our generation – and, indeed, for future generations – of the depths of depravity and evil to which humankind can fall, when reason, compassion and truth are abandoned.
“Alongside other Holocaust survivors, she became an integral part of the fabric of our nation; her extraordinary resilience and courage an example to us all, which will never be forgotten.”
Duchess of York hoping for Coronation Street Cameo
The Duchess of York has said that she would like to make a cameo appearance onCoronation Street after a visit to the set today.
She made an appearance at the Rovers Return alongside Corrie star Sally Dynevor after they toured the nearby Prevent Breast Cancer charity headquarters in Manchester.
The duchess said: “Coming on the cobbles is quite a huge moment.”
While there, she met the executive producer of continuing drama Iain MacLeod, the soap’s assistant producer Verity MacLeod, and Matt Cleary, director of production.
She joked: “I’ve got to bamboozle you three to allow me to do a cameo.”
Duke of Kent is treated to birthday bagpipe perfomance
The Duke of Kent was treated to a special birthday bagpipe performance at Kensington Palace today in honour of him turning 89.
A statement posted to the official royal family Twitter/X account read: “In celebration of The Duke of Kent’s Birthday today, three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, of which His Royal Highness is Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, performed for The Duke at Kensington Palace.”
The duke is the oldest working member of the royal family.
In celebration of The Duke of Kent’s Birthday today, three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards, of which His Royal Highness is Deputy Colonel-in-Chief, performed for The Duke at Kensington Palace. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/44FC8XSTH6— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) October 9, 2024
Duchess of York opens up about cancer experiences
The Duchess of York has opened up about her recent cancer battle while on a visit to a cancer charity centre with Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor.
Sarah, 64, was diagnosed with breast cancer, like Ms Dynevor, after a routine mammogram last year before being diagnosed with malignant melanoma skin cancer just months later.
During the visit, Sarah, who is now in remission, spoke to staff and patients and stressed the importance of speaking openly about the illness.
She said: “I think a lot of people are frightened to talk. They’re frightened that they don’t know where to go or what to do.”
The duchess added: “What I noticed today was I had a few private conversations with patients and they couldn’t get over that I was here having had a mastectomy, and that I said, ‘I’ve had a mastectomy. Here I am’.
“One of them in particular said, ‘Oh, so it wasn’t as frightening as you being led to believe?’.
“And I said, ‘No, it’s OK, just get good lymph drainage in after the operation’.
“I think that’s crucial because it is nothing worse than that fear.
“I had that fear as soon as I was diagnosed, I had that fear of death. You think it’s a death sentence. It’s not.”
