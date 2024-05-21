Royal news – live: Harry to skip Hugh Grosvenor wedding to avoid William as he celebrates with Meghan in LA
The King and Princess of Wales are not expected to join the celebrations
The Duke of Sussex is set to swerve the Duke of Westminster’s wedding next month to avoid clashing with his brother the Prince of Wales, who is serving as an usher.
Hugh Grosvenor, 33, will marry 31-year-old Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on 7 June in a 400-strong guestlist celebration.
One of Britain’s youngest billionaires, Grosvenor is a godfather to Harry’s first-born child, Archie, who turned five earlier this month.
However, according to recent reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending the ceremony in a bid to avoid royal tensions overshadowing the day.
The King, who is Grosvenor’s godfather, and the Princess of Wales are also not expected to attend the wedding as they continue their respective cancer treatments.
Meanwhile, the Sussexes have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together in LA just days after returning from Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games in Africa. The pair as said to have exchanged gifts made of iron, as is tradition.
They were also spotted celebrating at a luxury steakhouse in Montecito with friends, where a bottle of wine can set diners back as much as $1,402.
Artist reveals why his portrait of the King is so red
The artist who painted the King’s latest portrait has revealed why the artwork is so red.
The painting by Jonathan Yeo, which was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.
The unusual portrait has divided opinion amongst royal fans and social media users, with some saying the large swathes of red made them “uncomfortable” and that it looked like the monarch was “in hell”.
As for why he chose to use so much red in the portrait, the 53-year-old said he wanted it to tone and distract from the King’s brightly coloured uniform.
“I thought the red will really distract,” he told the paper, adding that his solution was to instead cover the whole painting in crimson.
“That may also have had psychological backing, because I had a heart attack [in March 2023] when I was painting this,” he says. “But certainly none of that I was conscious of – it was just: I like this colour.”
Prince Harry recalls William's blunt response to Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement
Prince Harry’s memoir reveals Prince William’s response upon learning of Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy.
The couple announced they were expecting their first child together, Archie, on the eve of their Royal tour of Africa in late 2018 a few months after their Windsor wedding.
Harry reportedly discloses in his book Spare that the couple shared their joyous pregnancy news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018.
Hello! Magazine reports Harry told his brother the news during a reception at Windsor Castle, and William responded exactly as Harry had expected, saying “we must tell Kate”.
Harry and Meghan spotted celebrating anniversary
Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out for a double date to celebrate their wedding anniversary over the weekend.
On Saturday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at Lucky’s, an upmarket steakhouse in Montecito, California.
The couple were joined at the local restaurant for dinner by Brian and Tracy Robbins, according to Tatler.
Queen admits she binges Bridgerton
The Queen admitted she had watched Bridgerton as she toured a garden inspired by the television show during a royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with the King.
Camilla said “I watched the first lot” during her visit to a garden based on the Penelope Featherington character from the hit Netflix Regency-era show.
The royal couple were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they visited the world-famous Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show on a sunny Monday afternoon in London.
Kate Middleton hints at return to duty following cancer diagnosis
Kate Middleton has shared her first project update since stepping back from her duties in January to work on her health.
Taking to Twitter (X), the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, shared a video showcasing the challenges British farmers can face with their mental health.
The Kensington Royal account, which represents Kate and Prince William, wrote: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.
“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”
The full film is available to watch on YouTube.
‘Uncomfortable’ and ‘innovative’: King Charles’s first portrait draws mixed reactions online
King Charles’ first official portrait as King has been met with mixed reactions from the public.
The abstract painting by Jonathan Yeo was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to show the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.
It went down a storm with Queen Camilla, who is reported to have looked at the portrait and said: “Yes, you’ve got him.”
‘Nothing better than eating things you’ve grown’ King says
Charles said “there’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown” as he toured the Chelsea Flower Show’s first “no adults allowed” garden with Camilla.
The royal couple both received a badge from children from Sulivan Primary School in London who helped design the garden – with Charles being given a “King of the Compost” one and Camilla receiving a badge which called her “Queen of the Bees”.
The King joked “quite right” after being presented with his badge.
Charles, wearing a navy blue suit with a flower on his lapel, said to the children at the garden: “There’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown.”
He added: “It makes such a difference. It tastes so much better.”
Dismay over Windsor Castle decision to end free entry perk for local residents
Windsor Castle is bringing an end to free admission for the town’s residents, in a move criticised by locals who say they see those in the “big house on the hill” as their neighbours.
The Royal Collection Trust is halting the long-established perk, which offers free entry to local people who have a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card, from June 1.
Cardholders will now have to pay for a ticket to world’s oldest and largest inhabited castle, but will receive a 50% discount, costing £15 in advance or £16.50 on the day, with free entry for one child up to the age of 17.
The King uses the 1,000-year-old fortress in Berkshire as one of his official residences and it is a working palace, often staging investitures and state visits, but remains open to the public throughout the year.
When Queen Victoria came to the throne in 1837, she introduced tickets for visitors which could be obtained from the Lord Chamberlain’s Office or from select London booksellers.
King and Queen meet given tour of Chelsea Flower Show by Alan Tichmarsh
Prince Laurent: ‘Belgium’s Prince Harry’ set to quit royal family for dream life abroad
Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family changed the face of the British monarchy forever – but he is not the only royal black sheep to turn his back on palace life.
In Belgium, 60-year-old former playboy Prince Laurent has similarly established himself as an outsider in his own clan – much in the way that a young Harry did during his own turbulent formative years.
Laurent was affectionally known in the corridors of The Palace of Laeken as the “Playboy prince” before his marriage to Claire Coombs in 2003, while he courted further controversy with his spending and alleged entrepreneurial work.
