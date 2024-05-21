✕ Close King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

The Duke of Sussex is set to swerve the Duke of Westminster’s wedding next month to avoid clashing with his brother the Prince of Wales, who is serving as an usher.

Hugh Grosvenor, 33, will marry 31-year-old Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on 7 June in a 400-strong guestlist celebration.

One of Britain’s youngest billionaires, Grosvenor is a godfather to Harry’s first-born child, Archie, who turned five earlier this month.

However, according to recent reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending the ceremony in a bid to avoid royal tensions overshadowing the day.

The King, who is Grosvenor’s godfather, and the Princess of Wales are also not expected to attend the wedding as they continue their respective cancer treatments.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together in LA just days after returning from Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games in Africa. The pair as said to have exchanged gifts made of iron, as is tradition.

They were also spotted celebrating at a luxury steakhouse in Montecito with friends, where a bottle of wine can set diners back as much as $1,402.