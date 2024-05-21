Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716269400

Royal news – live: Harry to skip Hugh Grosvenor wedding to avoid William as he celebrates with Meghan in LA

The King and Princess of Wales are not expected to join the celebrations

Emma Guinness ,Barney Davis
Tuesday 21 May 2024 06:30
King hosts garden party with senior royals as Prince Harry to miss reunion

The Duke of Sussex is set to swerve the Duke of Westminster’s wedding next month to avoid clashing with his brother the Prince of Wales, who is serving as an usher.

Hugh Grosvenor, 33, will marry 31-year-old Olivia Henson at Chester Cathedral on 7 June in a 400-strong guestlist celebration.

One of Britain’s youngest billionaires, Grosvenor is a godfather to Harry’s first-born child, Archie, who turned five earlier this month.

However, according to recent reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be attending the ceremony in a bid to avoid royal tensions overshadowing the day.

The King, who is Grosvenor’s godfather, and the Princess of Wales are also not expected to attend the wedding as they continue their respective cancer treatments.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary together in LA just days after returning from Nigeria to promote the Invictus Games in Africa. The pair as said to have exchanged gifts made of iron, as is tradition.

They were also spotted celebrating at a luxury steakhouse in Montecito with friends, where a bottle of wine can set diners back as much as $1,402.

1716269400

Artist reveals why his portrait of the King is so red

The artist who painted the King’s latest portrait has revealed why the artwork is so red.

The painting by Jonathan Yeo, which was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, depicts the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.

The unusual portrait has divided opinion amongst royal fans and social media users, with some saying the large swathes of red made them “uncomfortable” and that it looked like the monarch was “in hell”.

As for why he chose to use so much red in the portrait, the 53-year-old said he wanted it to tone and distract from the King’s brightly coloured uniform.

“I thought the red will really distract,” he told the paper, adding that his solution was to instead cover the whole painting in crimson.

“That may also have had psychological backing, because I had a heart attack [in March 2023] when I was painting this,” he says. “But certainly none of that I was conscious of – it was just: I like this colour.”

(PA)
Barney Davis21 May 2024 06:30
1716265800

Prince Harry recalls William's blunt response to Meghan Markle's pregnancy announcement

Prince Harry’s memoir reveals Prince William’s response upon learning of Meghan Markle‘s pregnancy.

The couple announced they were expecting their first child together, Archie, on the eve of their Royal tour of Africa in late 2018 a few months after their Windsor wedding.

Harry reportedly discloses in his book Spare that the couple shared their joyous pregnancy news at Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018.

Hello! Magazine reports Harry told his brother the news during a reception at Windsor Castle, and William responded exactly as Harry had expected, saying “we must tell Kate”.

Barney Davis21 May 2024 05:30
1716262214

Harry and Meghan spotted celebrating anniversary

Prince Harry and Meghan stepped out for a double date to celebrate their wedding anniversary over the weekend.

On Saturday evening, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were spotted at Lucky’s, an upmarket steakhouse in Montecito, California.

The couple were joined at the local restaurant for dinner by Brian and Tracy Robbins, according to Tatler.

Harry and Meghan (Getty Images)
Barney Davis21 May 2024 04:30
1716258614

Queen admits she binges Bridgerton

The Queen admitted she had watched Bridgerton as she toured a garden inspired by the television show during a royal visit to the Chelsea Flower Show with the King.

Camilla said “I watched the first lot” during her visit to a garden based on the Penelope Featherington character from the hit Netflix Regency-era show.

The royal couple were accompanied by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester as they visited the world-famous Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) Chelsea Flower Show on a sunny Monday afternoon in London.

(Getty Images)
Barney Davis21 May 2024 03:30
1716255000

Kate Middleton hints at return to duty following cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton has shared her first project update since stepping back from her duties in January to work on her health.

Taking to Twitter (X), the Princess of Wales, who is currently undergoing cancer treatment, shared a video showcasing the challenges British farmers can face with their mental health.

The Kensington Royal account, which represents Kate and Prince William, wrote: “This #MentalHealthAwarenessWeek we’ve brought together the inspirational Sam Stables from We Are Farming Minds and the brilliant Farmer Will for a very special film.

“Spending a day together on Sam’s farm in Hereford they chatted about mental health in the farming community, finding support and the Duchy of Cornwall’s Mental Health Strategy.”

The full film is available to watch on YouTube.

Kate Middleton appears to have hinted at a return to duty (Independent TV)
Barney Davis21 May 2024 02:30
1716251400

‘Uncomfortable’ and ‘innovative’: King Charles’s first portrait draws mixed reactions online

King Charles’ first official portrait as King has been met with mixed reactions from the public.

The abstract painting by Jonathan Yeo was unveiled by the monarch at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to show the King wearing the uniform of the Welsh Guards against a red backdrop.

It went down a storm with Queen Camilla, who is reported to have looked at the portrait and said: “Yes, you’ve got him.”

Read more here:

‘Uncomfortable’: King Charles’s first portrait draws mixed reactions online

Opinion divided by the painting’s red backdrop

Barney Davis21 May 2024 01:30
1716247814

‘Nothing better than eating things you’ve grown’ King says

Charles said “there’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown” as he toured the Chelsea Flower Show’s first “no adults allowed” garden with Camilla.

The royal couple both received a badge from children from Sulivan Primary School in London who helped design the garden – with Charles being given a “King of the Compost” one and Camilla receiving a badge which called her “Queen of the Bees”.

The King joked “quite right” after being presented with his badge.

Charles, wearing a navy blue suit with a flower on his lapel, said to the children at the garden: “There’s nothing more fun than eating the things you’ve grown.”

He added: “It makes such a difference. It tastes so much better.”

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Barney Davis21 May 2024 00:30
1716242418

Dismay over Windsor Castle decision to end free entry perk for local residents

Windsor Castle is bringing an end to free admission for the town’s residents, in a move criticised by locals who say they see those in the “big house on the hill” as their neighbours.

The Royal Collection Trust is halting the long-established perk, which offers free entry to local people who have a Royal Borough of Windsor and Maidenhead Advantage Card, from June 1.

Cardholders will now have to pay for a ticket to world’s oldest and largest inhabited castle, but will receive a 50% discount, costing £15 in advance or £16.50 on the day, with free entry for one child up to the age of 17.

The King uses the 1,000-year-old fortress in Berkshire as one of his official residences and it is a working palace, often staging investitures and state visits, but remains open to the public throughout the year.

When Queen Victoria came to the throne in 1837, she introduced tickets for visitors which could be obtained from the Lord Chamberlain’s Office or from select London booksellers.

Windsor Castle in Berkshire is the largest and oldest occupied castle in the world (Steve Parsons/PA) (PA Archive)
Barney Davis20 May 2024 23:00
1716238818

King and Queen meet given tour of Chelsea Flower Show by Alan Tichmarsh

(Getty Images)
The Queen during a visit to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show (Adrian Dennis/PA) (PA Wire)
(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire)
(Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire)
Barney Davis20 May 2024 22:00
1716231600

Prince Laurent: ‘Belgium’s Prince Harry’ set to quit royal family for dream life abroad

Prince Harry’s departure from the royal family changed the face of the British monarchy forever – but he is not the only royal black sheep to turn his back on palace life.

In Belgium, 60-year-old former playboy Prince Laurent has similarly established himself as an outsider in his own clan – much in the way that a young Harry did during his own turbulent formative years.

Laurent was affectionally known in the corridors of The Palace of Laeken as the “Playboy prince” before his marriage to Claire Coombs in 2003, while he courted further controversy with his spending and alleged entrepreneurial work.

Read the full article here:

Prince Laurent: ‘Belgium’s Prince Harry’ to quit royal family for dream life abroad

‘I don’t compare myself to Prince Harry. But I would like to start a new life,’ he said.

Barney Davis20 May 2024 20:00

