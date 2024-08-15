Royal news live: Reason why Harry’s chief of staff quit emerges as Kate Middleton makes rare appearance
Kate Middleton congratulates Team GB athletes
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff has quit just three months after taking on the role as it was decided he was not the correct fit.
The Duke of Sussex handed Josh Kettler the prestigious title earlier this year as it was believed he would be the ideal candidate to “guide” the couple through their “next phase”.
However, Mr Kettler has now parted ways with the Sussexes, with it understood he was hired on a trial basis and the decision to part ways was mutual.
His departure comes days before the duke and duchess begin their tour of Colombia on Thursday, which follows their first successful international trip to Nigeria in May.
Meanwhile in the UK, the Princess of Wales made a rare appearance as she congratulated Team GB athletes ahead of the Paris Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.
Kate, who is undergoing cancer treatment, appeared alongside Prince William who was sporting a decidedly more rugged new look.
Colombian residents dub Harry and Meghan’s tour ‘a distraction'
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s imminent tour of Colombia has been described as a “distraction” from the country’s problems by locals.
Harry and Meghan are set to arrive today (15 August) for a visit that will “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.
“I’m sure Meghan and Harry mean well, but everyone here is talking about how obviously they are being manipulated,” a Colombian lawyer told the Mail on Sunday.
“Of course, their star power will be used to bring attention to poor people and certain areas of culture in Colombia but the reality is the Colombian government has been drowning in scandal since it came in two years ago. They need something to appease people at home and make them look good abroad.”
The couple will have full security on the trip to Colombia, where issues like kidnapping are rife.
William and Kate hail Olympic success
The Prince and Princess of Wales have extended their congratulations to Team GB in the wake of the Paris Olympics.
Taking to Twitter/X, they wrote: “Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey! Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion.
“You made us all so proud! Here’s to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer”
This was accompanied by a heartfelt message from the couple that included celebrity cameo appearances from stars including David Beckham.
Well done @TeamGB, what an incredible journey!
Every athlete showed immense dedication, heart and passion. You made us all so proud!
Here's to celebrating every triumph at @Paris2024 and looking forward to more from @ParalympicsGB later in the summer 🇬🇧🥇
Harry and Meghan will visit ‘beacon of anti-colonialism’ slave town
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will visit a former slave town on their unofficial tour of Colombia, it has been revealed.
Described as a “beacon of anti-colonialism”, San Basilio de Palenque was founded by escaped slaves in the 17th century, The Telegraph reports.
The former working royals are due to arrive in Colombia tomorrow (15 August) following the success of their unofficial tour of Nigeria earlier this year.
This month’s tour is designed to “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation”.
Kate Middleton ‘very comfortable with royal family'
The Princess of Wales’s relationship with the royal family has been praised as they enjoy their summer break at Balmoral.
It is believed that this is the furthest Kate, 42, has travelled since being diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.
According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not invited to holiday at the estate in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
“This is a huge move. Not only because she is obviously not well yet, but it shows she feels very comfortable with the Royal Family,” royal family biographer Angela Levin said,Yahoo! Life reports.
“She is very happy with the king and the queen and she knows they will understand if she has to rest. She can say what she likes and be warmed. I think it’s wonderful she can do that. The children will be delighted also.”
Meghan Markle could ‘take the gloves off’
Following the “ugly repercussions” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ongoing feud with the royal family, it has been claimed that the Duchess of Sussex is being put under pressure to write her own tell-all memoir.
“It’s not just about pride of hurt feelings, there are very ugly repercussions for them when this constant narrative that they’re family outcasts keeps getting fed. It impacts their brand as well as their morale, and it had the potential to put them more at risk,” an insider told Closer magazine.
“The talk among their friends is that it’s time to take the gloves off and do away with the diplomacy. Another tell-all would cause so much trouble, this feud would go nuclear.”
Royal family trying to keep holiday ‘as private as possible'
The royal family are currently enjoying their summer break at Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
A source close to the family has claimed they are attempting to keep the visit “as private as possible” amid rumours that Meghan Markle is writing a tell-all memoir.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were reportedly not invited on the trip.
However, it is unlikely that they would have accepted an invitation after Prince Harry said the UK is currently too dangerous for Meghan to visit.
A Palace source told the Daily Express: “There has been a gentle reminder that social media posts and photos from family events are to be avoided.
“It’s a private family holiday and due to extended members of the family joining this year, they are trying to keep everything as private as possible.”
Meghan Markle ‘under pressure’ to write memoir
The Duchess of Sussex is considering writing her own tell-all memoir about her time in the royal family, an insider has claimed.
This comes as the royal family enjoy their summer break in Balmoral, Scotland, which Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly not invited to.
“They’re now being forced to figure out a strategy to fight back, and one option on the table is to go all-out with a big tell-all from Meghan where she completely lays out her side of the story,” the insider told Closer magazine.
Thomas Markle GoFundMe raises over £56,000
A fundraiser set up to mark the “rejected and abandoned” Thomas Markle’s 80th birthday has now raised a staggering £56,000.
Set up by British socialite Lady Colin Campbell, the GoFundMe is designed to “demonstrate to him that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.”
Ahead of the milestone birthday, Thomas, 80, said he simply wanted to reconcile with his daughter, the Duchess of Sussex, and finally meet his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The pair fell out around the time of Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding to Prince Harry over a staged paparazzi photoshoot.
Duchess of Edinburgh celebrates RNLI anniversary in Guernsey
The Duchess of Edinburgh got her sea legs on to mark the 200th anniversary of the RNLI in Guernsey this week.
Sophie, 59, took to the captain’s wheel as part of the engagement, as announced on the official royal family Twitter/X account today.
“It was all hands on deck in Guernsey this week!” the post read.
“The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of @uksailtraining, took to the water to meet over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole.
“The race is to commemorate the @RNLI’s 200th anniversary. Her Royal Highness wished everyone participating safe and happy travels - and the very best of luck!”
⛵️It was all hands on deck in Guernsey this week!
The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is Patron of @uksailtraining, took to the water to meet over 100 young people ahead of the small ship race from Guernsey to Poole. 🌊
🏁 The race is to commemorate the @RNLI's 200th anniversary. 🎉…
Princess Beatrice could ‘initiate peace’ between Harry and William
Princess Beatrice could help to heal the frosty relationship between Prince Harry and Prince William, an insider has claimed.
Their relationship has grown increasingly strained since Harry stepped down as a working royal in 2020 and gave a series of tell-all interviews about his time in the royal family.
“[Princess] Beatrice could act as a peacemaker for Harry, William, and Charles,” King Charles’ former royal butler Grant Harrold told the Express.
“She would be someone to initiate peace in the family. She’s close to both William and Harry, as well as the King –and they trust her.”
