✕ Close Meghan Markle shares the moment from royal life that ‘changed everything’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Prince Harry will consider a “part-time” role in the royal family if asked by King Charles to “help out”, sources have claimed.

However, the Duke of Sussex, who turns 40 this month, will only do so on the condition that his brother Prince William apologises, the Mirror reports.

This comes after it was widely rumoured that Harry misses his old life and is considering a return to the royal fold.

It has now been claimed that Harry has an “amazing” set of new friends in the US and several exciting projects on the horizon, sources told The Telegraph.

Meanwhile, the Prince and Princess of Wales are preparing their children to return to school today after enjoying their summer break at Balmoral.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all pupils at Lambrook School in Bracknell and will return for the Michaelmas term today (4 September).

As George, 11, approaches the end of his time at prep school, it is understood that he may follow in his father’s footsteps and attend Eton College when he turns 13, as opposed to his mother’s preferred choice of Marlborough College, an insider claimed to the MailOnline.