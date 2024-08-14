Royal news live: Reason why Prince Harry’s chief of staff quit emerges as Kate Middleton makes rare appearance
Kate Middleton congratulates Team GB athletes
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff has quit just three months after taking on the role as it was decided he was not the correct fit.
The Duke of Sussex handed Josh Kettler the prestigious title earlier this year as it was believed he would be the ideal candidate to “guide” the couple through their “next phase”.
However, Mr Kettler has now parted ways with the Sussexes, with it understood he was hired on a trial basis and the decision to part ways was mutual.
His departure comes days before the duke and duchess begin their tour of Colombia on Thursday, which follows their first successful international trip to Nigeria in May.
Meanwhile in the UK, the Princess of Wales made a rare appearance as she congratulated Team GB athletes ahead of the Paris Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.
Kate, who is undergoing cancer treatment, appeared alongside Prince William who was sporting a decidedly more rugged new look.
Inside Queen Elizabeth’s royal flights as memorabilia up for auction
An air hostess who served Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Phillip has revealed the late monarch’s flying habits as memorabilia from her flights go under the hammer.
Notes from Elizabeth Evans, a British Airways air hostess from Birmingham, revealed that the Queen liked to drink a martini before meeting guests on royal flights and always requested a particular type of mint - sugar-free Velamints - during take off.
She also preferred to use her own pillows and enjoyed looking at route maps.
Ms Evans served many famous travellers during her 28-year career that began in 1970. She served the royals during their 1989 tour of Singapore and Malaysia.
She collected mementoes from her time - including instruction cards and menus - serving the rich and famous which were found in her study after her death.
The memorabilia, inherited by Mrs Evans’s niece, Jo Smallwood, is expected to fetch between £400-£600 when it goes under the hammer at Hansons Auctioneers on Aug 20.
Rare King Charles banknotes sell for 11 times face value at charity auction
New banknotes worth £78,430 have been sold for more than 11 times that at an auction for charity.
The notes, all featuring King Charles’ portrait, only entered circulation last June and were put up for bidding by the Bank of England.
The £5, £10, £20, and £50 notes were an attractive draw to collectors for their very low serial numbers. A single £10 note with the serial number ‘HB01 000002,’ sold for £17,000 at bidding.
The very first issues – which would feature the serial number ‘000001’ – were all presented to the monarch, leaving all the next in line to go under the hammer.
Watch: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal fears for Archie and Lilibet in latest interview
Chief of Staff latest in long list of resignations handed to Sussexes
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has left the role just three months after taking it on.
It is not the first time Harry and Meghan have had to navigate the loss of staff, with the couple having seen 18 senior figures leave since they married in 2018.
Nine or more have left since they moved to California in 2020, including key staff from Archewell Productions.
The manager of the company that makes TV programmes and films, Bennet Levine, quit in January after two years at the firm. He worked on the couple’s Netflix documentary before making his exit.
Another big loss came when Oscar-nominated producer Ben Browning left as the couple’s head of internal content in January 2023 - a month after Rebecca Sananes, who was hired to produce Meghan’s Spotify podcast Archetypes, quit in December 2022 as head of audio at Archewell.
That same month, the president of the couple’s charitable foundation, Mandana Dayani, stepped down after a year and a half at Archewell.
Who is Josh Kettler? The latest member of staff to leave the Sussexes
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s chief of staff, Josh Kettler, has left the role just three months after taking it on.
The Duke of Sussex handed Kettler the prestigious title earlier this year as it was believed he would be the ideal candidate to “guide” the couple through their “next phase”.
However, he has now parted ways with the couple, with it understood he was hired on a trial basis and the decision to part ways was mutual, with both sides agreeing it was not the correct fit.
Kettler is a seasoned public relations professional and was previously chief of staff at the communication platform Cognixion.
Prior to that, he was Chief of Staff to the CEO at Better Place Forests, Strategy, Operations, and Executive Support at Patagonia and Business and Legal Affairs at Lions Gate Films
Prince William’s rugged new look sparks huge debate online
Prince William stole the spotlight in a surprise video with Princess Kate as his new rugged look sparked a major online debate.
The Prince and Princess of Wales joined Snoop Dogg and David Beckham to congratulate Team GB athletes as the 2024 Paris Olympics came to an end this weekend.
However, it was not the couple’s kind message that grabbed the attention of viewers as most seemed preoccupied by their appearances. Kate, who is undergoing cancer treatment, stood smiling in a striped long-sleeved top and a simple necklace. William sported a markedly more casual look, with a Team GB T-shirt and most notably a long stubble.
Royal fans immediately took to the facial hair, which marked a departure from his usual clean-shaven look.
“Love the beard on Prince William,” one social media commented as another pleaded: “William please keep growing that beard!’.
Another illustrated their approval with flame and heart eyes emojis as they wrote: “William with a tan and a beard!!!!”
Others took a more sarcastic approach to the new look saying: “Ohhh... William is really in vacation mode.”
“Someone got permission from the king to grow a beard,” another one wrote.
Harry and Meghan’s Colombia tour dubbed ‘a distraction’ from government’s corruption scandals
Some residents of Colombia are claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes tour of the country is being used as a distraction from corruption scandals dogging its government.
Harry and Meghan will begin a four-day tour of the country from Thursday where they will “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.”
However, some remain unconvinced. A lawyer based in Bogota told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m sure Meghan and Harry mean well, but everyone here is talking about how obviously they are being manipulated.
“Of course, their star power will be used to bring attention to poor people and certain areas of culture in Colombia but the reality is the Colombian government has been drowning in scandal since it came in two years ago. They need something to appease people at home and make them look good abroad.”
