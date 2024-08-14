✕ Close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy performance in Nigeria

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s chief of staff has quit just three months after taking on the role as it was decided he was not the correct fit.

The Duke of Sussex handed Josh Kettler the prestigious title earlier this year as it was believed he would be the ideal candidate to “guide” the couple through their “next phase”.

However, Mr Kettler has now parted ways with the Sussexes, with it understood he was hired on a trial basis and the decision to part ways was mutual.

His departure comes days before the duke and duchess begin their tour of Colombia on Thursday, which follows their first successful international trip to Nigeria in May.

Meanwhile in the UK, the Princess of Wales made a rare appearance as she congratulated Team GB athletes ahead of the Paris Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday.

Kate, who is undergoing cancer treatment, appeared alongside Prince William who was sporting a decidedly more rugged new look.