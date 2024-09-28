✕ Close Prince Harry reveals Archie and Lilibet are his phone lock screen

The Princess of Wales has continued her gradual return to work after completing chemotherapy by visiting an “inspiring” ballet performance in London.

Kate, 42, later praised the performance on official Kensington Palace channels, where she described the performance of Giselle at Sadler’s Wells Theatre as “creativity at its best”.

Other upcoming engagements for the princess include the National Service of Remembrance in Whitehall and her annual Christmas carol service at Westminster, which she has already attended a meeting for.

This comes as Prince Harry made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon as he visits New York alone for a series of philanthropic engagements.

The pair hilariously took on a horror-themed maze based on Fallon’s own nightmares that saw the duke scream and swear on several occasions.

The maze was a light-hearted break from an otherwise important trip for the Duke of Sussex, 40, who has spent this week promoting several important causes.

This has included The Diana Awards, set up in memory of the late princess, which shine a spotlight on young people making an inspiring difference in the lives of others.