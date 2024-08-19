Royal news – live: William ‘does not want Harry at his coronation’ as Charles axes Andrew’s security team
Prince Harry and Prince William have had a strained relationship in recent years
Friends of Prince William have claimed he does not want his brother to come to his coronation, as Charles axes disgraced Prince Andrew’s security team.
The heir to the throne has had a strained relationship with Prince Harry in recent years, following the duke’s departure as a working royal in 2020.
A friend of William’s told The Times that, in the aftermath of the King’s coronation last year, The Prince of Wales said he wanted his own coronation to “look and feel different”.
The source revealed that as things stand, he would not want his brother at his crowning and said: “They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad.”
The claims come as it was revealed Charles is to axe the Duke of York’s security team. Prince Andrew’s private security have been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022.
According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.
Harry’s old friends believe he misses Britain
Watch: Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia
Prince Harry takes thinly veiled swipe at Elon Musk over social media misinformation in wake of riots
Prince Harry took a veiled swipe at Elon Musk over the rapid spread of misinformation on social media in the wake of far-right riots across the UK.
The Duke of Sussex said “those with positions of influence” should take more responsibility for tackling lies online and warned “social cohesion as we know it has completely broken down”.
Read the full story here:
Prince Harry takes veiled swipe at Elon Musk over social media misinformation
‘What happens online within a matter of minutes transfers to the streets’, said the duke during the Sussexes tour of Colombia
King axes Andrew’s private security team
The King is to axe the Duke of York’s security team, according to reports.
Andrew’s private security have been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022.
According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.
A palace insider told the newspaper: “Everyone is speculating this means the duke will have to leave the Royal Lodge because what other reason could there be to take his security away?
Sources added: “It isn’t a secret that the King wants him out.”
The Sun said both Charles and Andrew are staying at the Balmoral estate in Scotland this weekend.
Pressure on Andrew continues to mount after the unsealing of hundreds of pages of court documents connected to the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.
Earlier this year, it was reported Andrew refused an offer to move out of Royal Lodge into nearby Frogmore Cottage. The duke was said to have signed a 75-year lease on the mansion in 2003.
Pictures from Harry and Meghan’s tour of Colombia
‘Three strikes and you’re out’: Harry’s old friend criticises his tell-all interviews
An old friend of Prince Harry has shared their disbelief at the duke’s “disloyalty” since moving to California.
Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as working members of the royal family in 2020 before moving to the US.
Since then, the couple have given several bombshell interviews including with Oprah and on a six-part Netflix docuseries. Last year, Harry ruffled more feathers as his autobiography, Spare, shared private conversations and arguments had with his family members.
One of his closest friends told The Times, “I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”
Harry’s old friends say he misses Britain
Some of Harry’s oldest friends have questioned how happy the prince is in California as they say they “can’t imagine” he wanted to end up in “gilded” Californian exile.
Friends described the Harry they used to know loved a “night out out in the pub and hanging out in the country with friends” but say he is now “isolated from his family and most of his old mates.”
A source who has known Harry since his teenage years told The Times: “Maybe he has grown into a different person, but do I think he’d really suit the Californian lifestyle? No. Now we’ve seen it all play out, what has that left him with? On the surface, an enviable lifestyle — but for the Harry I know, I can’t imagine that gilded exile in California is where he wanted to end up.”
Another friend who says he still gets “the odd WhatsApp” from the duke said: “He’s an angry boy. Things haven’t turned out how he wanted. I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”
Royals worry Harry will reveal conversations in second book, friends say
Members of the royal family worry that private conversations had with Prince Harry will feature in a second autobiography, a friend of the family has said.
Speaking to The Times, a friend of the king revealed: “The problem for the King and other members of the family is the worry that if they have a chat with Harry, it will appear in Spare volume two. How do you regain the trust? I don’t think Harry ever can.
“But from the conversations I’ve had with the King, I would never say their relationship is irreparable. The King’s capacity to forgive his son is undimmed. There are other members of the royal family who are much more weighted against Harry, that’s the problem.”
William ‘does not want Harry at his coronation’, friends say
Friends of Prince William have reportedly said that the he does not want Prince Harry to come to his future coronation.
The heir to the throne has had a strained relationship with his younger brother following the duke’s departure as a working royal in 2020.
Since then, Harry has gone on to do a tell-all interview with Oprah, a Netflix series and written a book revealing private conversations between himself and his family.
A friend of William’s told The Times that, in the aftermath of the King’s coronation last year, The Prince of Wales said he wanted his own coronation to “look and feel different”.
The source revealed that as things stand, he would not want his brother at the crowning and said: “They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad.”
