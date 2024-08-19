✕ Close Meghan and Harry visit music school in Columbia

Friends of Prince William have claimed he does not want his brother to come to his coronation, as Charles axes disgraced Prince Andrew’s security team.

The heir to the throne has had a strained relationship with Prince Harry in recent years, following the duke’s departure as a working royal in 2020.

A friend of William’s told The Times that, in the aftermath of the King’s coronation last year, The Prince of Wales said he wanted his own coronation to “look and feel different”.

The source revealed that as things stand, he would not want his brother at his crowning and said: “They are estranged, which is dreadfully sad.”

The claims come as it was revealed Charles is to axe the Duke of York’s security team. Prince Andrew’s private security have been privately funded by Charles after he lost publicly-funded police protection in 2022.

According to The Sun on Sunday, members of the security detail have been told their services will not be needed from November.