The Princess of Wales made a surprise return ahead of the Paris Olympic Games closing ceremony on Sunday alongside Prince William, who was sporting a decidedly more rugged new look.

Congratulating Team GB’s heroes in a short video clip, Kate says: “From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB,” before William adds: “Well done with all you’ve achieved. You’ve been an inspiration to us all.”

While her surprise appearance delighted royal fans, it was William’s new beard that stole the show with some viewers praising the look.

Meanwhile, some residents of Colombia are claiming the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes tour of the country is being used as a distraction from corruption scandals dogging its government.

Harry and Meghan will begin a four-day tour of the country from Thursday where they will “engage with leaders, youth, and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress.”

However, some remain unconvinced. A lawyer based in Bogota told the Mail on Sunday: “I’m sure Meghan and Harry mean well, but everyone here is talking about how obviously they are being manipulated.

“Of course, their star power will be used to bring attention to poor people and certain areas of culture in Colombia but the reality is the Colombian government has been drowning in scandal since it came in two years ago. They need something to appease people at home and make them look good abroad.”