Royal news – live: Meghan Markle told William to ‘get your finger out of my face’ during Kate Middleton row
Prince William and Meghan Markle got into an argument after he called her ‘rude’
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Meghan Markle told Prince William to “get your finger out of my face” during a row about Kate Middleton, according to a new biography of the Princess of Wales.
The incident occurred after the Duchess of Sussex claimed Kate’s “baby brain” had caused her to forget a detail of her wedding plans.
During talks to clear the air following their honeymoon, Kate chided the duchess, telling her they were “not close enough for you to talk about my hormones,” before William described Meghan as “rude”.
“Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face,’” Royal author Rob Jobson wrote.
“Things had definitely cooled between them, if not soured,” he added.
This comes amid the news that Buckingham Palace has released a new set of royal values. These include a commitment to “stay curious” and “help shape a better world”.
The Palace said in its annual report: “The new reign has given the royal household the opportunity to define a new expression of purpose underpinned by a refreshed set of values.”
Prince Harry ‘set to receive more money than Prince William'
Prince Harry will enjoy a bumper payday on his 40th birthday later this year thanks to the late Queen Mother.
The royal, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 101, left a large portion of her fortune to Harry, 39, because of his status as the spare.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Mirror: “Prince Harry is set to receive more money than Prince William because he is the spare.
“The Queen Mother knew he would have fewer opportunities and responsibilities. It was a logical and thoughtful decision.”
“There will be no tensions as [the family] knew about this arrangement for decades. Prince William likely quietly inherited his share two summers ago when he turned 40.”
The Queen Mother had an estimated fortune of £70 million. It has been speculated that Prince Harry will inherit £6.6 million when he turns 40 in September.
Meghan Markle 'wishes she could just get her old life back’
An insider has claimed that Meghan Markle wishes she could return to her “carefree life” before she met Prince Harry.
“Meghan has made no secret of how much she misses her carefree life when she was an actress,” the source told New magazine.
“And while she’d never change what she has with Harry and the kids, there is a big part of her that wishes she could just get her old life back.
“She loved being in Suits and all the opportunities it gave her, she’d get invited to all the exclusive events and get to hang out with Hollywood A-listers.
“There was also so much less scrutiny and attention, and there was no pressure on her.”
Rumours that the Duchess of Sussex could return to acting have been rife since she stepped down as a working royal in 2020.
Late Queen Mother would be ‘profoundly disappointed’ in Prince Harry
The late Queen Mother would be “profoundly disappointed” in Prince Harry and “to see history repeating itself” through his relationship with Meghan Markle.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine: “I’m afraid the Queen Mother would have been mightily disappointed to see history repeating itself as Harry fell in love with a divorced American woman and then left royal life and went to live abroad… almost in exile, like her brother-in-law King Edward VIII, who abdicated for the love of Wallis Simpson.
“I think she would have been angry with Meghan for some of the things that she has said, and profoundly disappointed that Harry has publicly attacked his own family.”
The Queen Mother passed away in 2002 at the age of 101. She became queen when her brother-in-law unexpectedly stepped down as a working royal and abdicated.
Kate Middleton to live more ‘balanced’ life in future
The Princess of Wales will live a more “balanced” life after her cancer diagnosis, it has been claimed.
Royal biographer Rob Jobson told People: “Before, she used to live her life by the calendar, and now she is living her life, and the calendar comes in after.
“She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things.”
In a statement released in June, the princess stressed that she was not “out of the woods” yet with her treatment for an undisclosed form of the disease.
King Charles ‘profoundly shocked’ by Southport stabbing
King Charles has sent his condolences to those affected by the stabbing at a children’s dance class in Southport.
The monarch wrote in a statement: “My wife and I have been profoundly shocked to hear of the utterly horrific incident in Southport.
“We send our most heartfelt condolences, prayers and deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those who have so tragically lost their lives, and to all those affected by this truly appalling attack.”
Three children have been confirmed dead as a result of the attack. A 17-year-old male remains in custody.
A message from His Majesty The King following the tragic incident in Southport today. pic.twitter.com/4aUK8btptX— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 29, 2024
Thomas Markle’s birthday fundraiser continues to grow
A birthday fundraiser for the “rejected and abandoned” Thomas Markle has raised over £45,000.
Set up by royal author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell, the GoFundMe was inspired by the Duchess of Sussex’s father’s birthday wish to reconnect with his daughter and meet his grandchildren, which was not granted.
The GoFundMe for Mr Markle, who recently turned 80, states that his “kindness and generosity are well known in the film community” and the fundraiser is an opportunity to show him “that there are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.”
Meghan Markle fell out with her father around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry after he took part in a staged paparazzi photoshoot.
Mr Markle has never met Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Queen Camilla congratulates Team GB equestrian gold medalists
Queen Camilla has shared her congratulations for Team GB’s equestrian gold medallists.
The queen consort, 76, who is patron of the British Equestrian Federation, wrote on Twitter/X: “My warmest congratulations to every member of @TeamGB for winning gold in the Team Eventing at the @Paris2024 Games.
“Your outstanding achievement is a testament to your dedication, professionalism and hours of hard work and you have made us all incredibly proud!”
Team GB claimed the first gold medal in the evening category at Paris 2024.
My warmest congratulations to every member of @TeamGB for winning gold in the Team Eventing at the @Paris2024 Games. Your outstanding achievement is a testament to your dedication, professionalism and hours of hard work and you have made us all incredibly proud! 🇬🇧— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 29, 2024
- Camilla R pic.twitter.com/EAYQuNWcWW
Prince Harry set to receive intheritance later this year
Prince Harry is set to receive a significant portion of his inheritance from the Queen Mother later this year when he turns 40 on 15 September.
Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother, who died in 2002 at the age of 101, reportedly left a sizable amount of her £70 million fortune to Harry as she knew he was unlikely to become king and wanted to ensure his financial security.
Royal author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “Why 40? To a woman who nearly lived to be 102, one can only imagine that 40 seemed like the perfect age to come into some extra cash – when you’re young enough to appreciate it but also old enough, and hopefully wise enough, not to blow it.”
According to the Mirror, Harry will receive around £6.61 million.
William and Kate congratulate Team GB on Olympic gold medals
The Prince and Princess of Wales have congratulated Team GB on their first gold medals of the Paris Olympics.
Taking to Twitter/X, the royal couple wrote: “Huge congratulations to the Equestrian Eventing Team and Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking on winning @TeamGB’s first gold medals!
“Here’s to more success ahead!”
Huge congratulations to the Equestrian Eventing Team and Tom Pidcock in the mountain biking on winning @TeamGB’s first gold medals! Here’s to more success ahead! 🇬🇧✨🥇 https://t.co/1nsS39imrX— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) July 29, 2024
Meghan Markle told Prince William to ‘get your finger out of my face'
Meghan Markle told Prince William to “get your finger out of my face” during an argument about her treatment of the Princess of Wales.
The row erupted after Harry and Meghan returned from their honeymoon when the princess confronted the new Duchess of Sussex for saying she had “baby brain”, royal author Rob Jobson claimed in his new biography.
He wrote: “Catherine, according to Harry’s memoir Spare, confronted Meghan about the ‘baby brain’ comment and said, ‘You talked about my hormones. We are not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.’
“Meghan was surprised, according to Harry, and said it was the way she spoke to her girlfriends.
“William stepped in and apparently pointed at Meghan and called her ‘rude’.
“Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face.’”
The “baby brain” comment was reportedly made by Meghan after Kate forgot a detail about her wedding while pregnant with Prince Louis.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments