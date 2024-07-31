✕ Close Oprah With Meghan And Harry - trailer

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Meghan Markle told Prince William to “get your finger out of my face” during a row about Kate Middleton, according to a new biography of the Princess of Wales.

The incident occurred after the Duchess of Sussex claimed Kate’s “baby brain” had caused her to forget a detail of her wedding plans.

During talks to clear the air following their honeymoon, Kate chided the duchess, telling her they were “not close enough for you to talk about my hormones,” before William described Meghan as “rude”.

“Meghan stood up to him and said, ‘Take your finger out of my face,’” Royal author Rob Jobson wrote.

“Things had definitely cooled between them, if not soured,” he added.

This comes amid the news that Buckingham Palace has released a new set of royal values. These include a commitment to “stay curious” and “help shape a better world”.

The Palace said in its annual report: “The new reign has given the royal household the opportunity to define a new expression of purpose underpinned by a refreshed set of values.”