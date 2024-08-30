Royal family - news: Prince Harry’s next trip revealed as Meghan struggles to find CEO ahead of brand launch
The Sussexes have seen 18 members of their staff quit.
Prince Harry’s next high-profile trip will be to New York – and Meghan Markle will not be joining him, his representatives have confirmed.
Harry, who turns 40 on 15 September, will travel to the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.
The events are taking place after the Duke of Sussex’s milestone birthday, with Climate Week beginning on 22 September and High-Level Week kicking off the day after.
“Advancing a number of his patronages and philanthropic initiatives,” a spokesperson for the duke said he will “participate in engagements with African Parks, The HALO Trust, The Diana Award, and Travalyst.”
He will also “be furthering the work of The Archewell Foundation, the nonprofit organisation he co-founded with his wife Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex.”
This comes amid the revelation that Meghan Markle is struggling to find a CEO for her new luxury lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard ahead of its launch.
A source told Closer magazine: “The brutal reality is Harry and Meghan are the toughest of taskmasters, they are very demanding and difficult to work for, and that puts a lot of people’s backs up.”
Harry and William’s paths to cross next month
Prince Harry and Prince William’s paths are set to cross in New York next month.
A representative for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he will visit the Big Apple for the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.
Prince William, meanwhile, is speculated to attend the annual Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, which he was present for last year.
However, as the pair have been on seemingly frosty terms for some time, it is unlikely that they will choose to see each other.
A source told The Sunday Times: “If Prince William does come to New York when Harry is there, it’s likely the brothers will steer clear from one another.”
First female royal to join the military since Queen Elizabeth revealed
The first female member of the royal family to express an interest in joining the military has been revealed.
Lady Louise Windsor, 20, who is currently a student at St Andrew’s University in Scotland, wrote on her Linkedin that she has an interest in a career in “the military, diplomacy or law.”
“She talks about being very keen on a career in the military, serving King and country,” a source told The Sun.
“She is all about the Army Cadets and has fallen in love with it.”
Meghan Markle ‘spends a lot of time just Googling'
Following the revelation that the Duchess of Sussex uses her “global spotlight” to highlight designers of her choice, she said she spends a lot of time googling what to wear.
“I spend a lot of time just googling, looking for brands,” she told The New York Times.
“When people are online looking for things or reading things, I’m trying to find great new designers, especially in different territories.”
Kate and William ‘raising eyebrows’ over extensive holidays
It has been claimed that the Prince and Princess of Wales have raised eyebrows within the royal family over their lengthy summer holidays.
The Wales family are currently enjoying time away from the public eye in Balmoral, Scotland.
A source told OK! magazine: “William and Kate have made it very clear that their children are their priority this summer holiday. They have blocked off much of the summer so that they can spend time with the children in the UK.”
Royal correspondent Richard Palmer added: “They’re very popular; they’re a huge asset to the UK, but there have been eyebrows raised in other parts of the royal household about the amount of time they’re not doing official engagements.”
Kate, 42, has been largely absent from public life this year as she battles an undisclosed form of cancer.
Royal family ‘moving away from the Sussexes'
The royals are focusing their attention on younger family members now that the Sussexes have departed, it has been claimed.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down from their former roles as working royals in 2020, citing a desire to lead a more independent life.
A source told the New York Post: “The focus is now on moving away from the Sussexes and highlighting the younger members of the royal family.”
Prince Harry has to ‘show his worth to the world'
Prince Harry’s upcoming trip to New York has been described as an attempt by the former working royal to show “his worth” to the world.
A representative for the Duke of Sussex confirmed that he will be in the Big Apple next month for the UN General Assembly High-level Week and Climate Week.
Former BBC royal correspondent Michael Cole said: “If you are a member of the Royal Family, you just are relevant. If you’re a semi-detached member of the Royal Family living in California, you have to be on the move to show that you are of some worth to the world, hence the recent trips with his wife to Nigeria and Colombia.”
Queen Camilla’s patronage of Rifle Association ‘a huge privilege’
Following the news that Queen Camilla has become the first patron of The Rifle Association, her support has been described as a “huge privilege”.
The queen consort will now be known as the Colonel-in-Chief of The Rifles.
The organisation helps veterans, serving soldiers and their families by providing friendship, support and help when needed.
Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes, Colonel Commandant The Rifles, said: “This is a huge privilege for the regiment and highlights Her Majesty’s care, commitment and understanding for the wellbeing of our soldiers and their families.
“We are honoured that she has chosen to offer her patronage to all our Riflemen and their families.”
The queen’s patronage comes after her late father, Major Bruce Shand, served in the regiment.
Harry and Meghan will explain royal roots to children ‘in time'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly plan to tell their children about their royal status “in time” so that they can live relatively normal childhoods.
This comes following reports that Harry overruled Meghan when it came to featuring Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in her upcoming Netflix cooking show.
The children will now not be featured.
A family friend told US Weekly: “William’s kids, for example, have way more safety, even though they’re recognisable. And the same doesn’t apply to Meghan and Harry’s children.
“They know the world wants to see [them, but] I would expect them to live smaller lives until that gets sorted, if it ever does.”
“They’ll have those conversations in due time,” the source added of the children’s royal ancestry.
Queen Camilla becomes first patron of The Rifleman’s Association
Queen Camilla has become the first patron of The Rifleman’s Association, it has been revealed.
The announcement was shared on the official royal family Twitter/X account in a post that read: “The Queen has become the first Patron of The Rifleman’s Association.
“The organisation offers a forum for serving and veteran Riflemen of all ranks, along with their families, to stay connected with the regiment, providing friendship, support, and assistance.”
The Queen, has become the first Patron of The Rifleman's Association.
🤝 The organisation offers a forum for serving and veteran Riflemen of all ranks, along with their families, to stay connected with the regiment, providing friendship, support, and assistance. @BritishArmy… pic.twitter.com/rEjN4uAcFD
Meghan Markle uses ‘global spotlight’ to sell clothes
The Duchess of Sussex has revealed that she uses her “global spotlight” to publicise designers she cares about.
Describing it as one of the “most powerful” things she can do, she said that her profile is a great opportunity to highlight creators who are not necessarily getting the attention they deserve.
Meghan, 43, told The New York Times: “Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting.
“That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”
