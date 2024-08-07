Royal news – live: Meghan Markle accused of portraying half-sister as ‘lying, racist, fame-seeker’ in lawsuit
The case was thrown out of court earlier this year
Support truly
independent journalism
Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.
Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.
Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda.
Louise Thomas
Editor
Meghan Markle’s half-sister has launched a fresh legal battle against the Duchess of Sussex, who she claims portrayed her as a “lying, racist, fame-seeker”.
While Samantha Markle’s case was initially thrown out by a judge, the 59-year-old is now appealing this decision.
“She has made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment,” court documents read, The Sun reports.
Court documents allege the duchess falsely claimed to Oprah Winfrey that her half-sister did not use the surname Markle until her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge.
The court battle comes as the duchess claimed she hasn’t even “scraped the surface” of her negative experiences within the royal family.
Meghan, 43, opened up about struggling with suicidal ideation in a new interview with Prince Harry.
“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.
The couple are supporting a new initiative to help parents of children who have taken their lives after being bullied online.
Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org
Royal family retreat to Balmoral
The royal family are currently enjoying their summer break at Balmoral in Aberdeenshire, Scotland.
It is believed that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be joined by the Princess and Princess of Wales and their three children.
According to reports, the Sussexes were not invited.
However, Prince Harry recently said he will not bring Meghan Markle to the UK because he fears an “acid or knife attack” inspired by negative tabloid stories about the duchess.
Queen Camilla ‘initially against’ King Charles disclosing health troubles
Queen Camilla was “initially against” King Charles’s decision to reveal he was undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate, a new biography has claimed.
While Camilla’s reasoning was not explained, royal author Rob Jobson claimed the king wanted to be transparent to avoid media speculation about his health and to set a good example.
Rob Jobson revealed: “Queen Camilla had initially been against disclosing his condition, but the King overruled her as he felt it was a chance to take a lead and in doing so to encourage men experiencing similar symptoms to seek timely medical attention.
“There was a significant increase in searches related to enlarged prostate on the National Health Service website following the monarch’s revelation.”
Harry and Meghan’s royal feud ‘as great as ever'
The tensions between the Sussexes and the royal family are “as great as ever”, an expert has claimed.
Historian Dr Tessa Dunlop told The Mirror: “Despite all their well-intentioned good works and conciliatory talk in other fields, the chasm between the Sussexes and the British royals remains as great as ever.”
The historian suggested that open and honest communication between the two parties is the only way forward.
“Until there is genuine open contact between the House of Windsor and the Sussexes, Harry and Meghan’s pain thesis will continue to wound, undermining credibility on both sides,” Dunlop added.
“As the duchess explained on Sunday, if her sharing helps others, ‘Then that’s worth it. I’ll take a hit for that.’”
Prince Harry wants King Charles to ‘look like the bad guy'
Prince Harry has been slammed for announcing a visit to Colombia after claiming the UK is too unsafe for Meghan Markle to visit.
The Duke of Sussex told ITV that he will not bring the former actress back to the country because he fears “an acid or knife” attack fuelled by negative tabloid stories.
Colombia is a famously dangerous country and a representative for Harry and Meghan confirmed to The Independent that they will have “full security” on their trip.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield said: “I think just this is further proof that this is all a hissy fit that Prince Harry is pitching because he wants to make his father look like the bad guy.”
Huw Edwards likely removed from coverage of royal events
Huw Edwards will be removed from the BBC’s coverage of royal events after he pled guilty to possessing indecent pictures of children, it has been reported.
The disgraced presenter, 62, played a key role in several royal events, most notably the late Queen’s death in September 2022, which won widespread praise.
The presenter’s removal from the platform began with an episode of Doctor Who in which he had a brief cameo.
Events of key historical importance, including King Charles’s coronation, will reportedly be re-recorded with new voiceovers.
Thomas Markle birthday fundraiser reaches £51,000
A fundraiser marking the “rejected and abandoned” Thomas Markle’s 80th birthday has raised over £51,000.
Organised by British socialite Lady Colin Campbell, the GoFundMe is designed to show the Duchess of Sussex’s father that there “are still people in the world with good hearts, good values, and good intentions.”
Meghan Markle fell out with her father around the time of her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry over a staged paparazzi photoshoot. He has never met his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Harry and Meghan ‘still basically portray themselves as British royals'
Four years on from their departure from the royal family, Harry and Meghan “still basically portray themselves as British royals.”
The claim was made after the couple announced their second unofficial tour of the year to Colombia, which will “illuminate Colombia’s role as a beacon of culture and innovation.”
A former courtier said: “I’m afraid it shows the utter contempt they have for the King and for very long-established ways of doing things.
“Royal tours have always, always been about diplomacy, building bridges and reinforcing friendships on behalf of Britain.
“This tour may well have the noblest intentions, but it is clearly not being carried out on behalf of Britain, and yet they still basically portray themselves as British royals.”
They added to The Daily Beast: “It shows you exactly why the royals want these two kept as far away as possible.”
‘Clear sign’ Harry and Meghan have no plans to fix royal rift
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest interview contained a “clear sign” they have no plans to fix their rift with the royal family.
This was a reference to their bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, where Meghan accused The Firm of failing to provide her with mental health support when she said she was suffering from suicidal thoughts.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Sun: “The way they are using a clip from an interview which did so much harm to the Royal Family.
“If you want a relationship of any sort and you give interviews of this sort that bring up memories that will undoubtedly damage the institution, clearly you won’t get it.
“It doesn’t look like either of them want to bridge that gap or mend that rift.”
Duchess of Edinburgh celebrates historic Olympic win
The Duchess of Edinburgh is celebrating a historic Olympic win for Team GB in Paris this afternoon.
A video of a jubilant Sophie, 59, was shared to the official royal family Twitter/X account to celebrate the gold medal in the women’s team sprint.
“A huge congratulations to @EmmaFinucane123, @SophieECapewell and @katymarch from your very proud Patron!” the post read.
The cycling trio broke the world record three times in the process of obtaining the medal.
☑️ World Record— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) August 6, 2024
☑️ Olympic Gold
☑️ A first for @TeamGB
A huge congratulations to @EmmaFinucane123, @SophieECapewell and @katymarch from your very proud Patron!
🚴♀️ @BritishCycling | @Paris2024 | @Olympics pic.twitter.com/9CCPqjyB4B
Meghan Markle’s half sister sues her for defamation
Meghan Markle’s half-sister is suing the Duchess of Sussex for defamation, court documents have revealed.
Samantha, 59, claims the royal left her unable to secure employment after portraying her as a “lying, racist, fame-seeker.”
Court documents allege this had an impact on her image “publicly and on a global scale.”
“She has made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment,” the documents read, as reported by The Sun.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments