✕ Close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy performance in Nigeria

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Meghan Markle’s half-sister has launched a fresh legal battle against the Duchess of Sussex, who she claims portrayed her as a “lying, racist, fame-seeker”.

While Samantha Markle’s case was initially thrown out by a judge, the 59-year-old is now appealing this decision.

“She has made it so Samantha cannot work, or even enjoy the most mundane of activities, like going to the grocery store without harassment,” court documents read, The Sun reports.

Court documents allege the duchess falsely claimed to Oprah Winfrey that her half-sister did not use the surname Markle until her relationship with Prince Harry became public knowledge.

The court battle comes as the duchess claimed she hasn’t even “scraped the surface” of her negative experiences within the royal family.

Meghan, 43, opened up about struggling with suicidal ideation in a new interview with Prince Harry.

“I’d never want someone else to be making those sort of plans,” she told CBS Sunday Morning.

The couple are supporting a new initiative to help parents of children who have taken their lives after being bullied online.

Anyone can contact Samaritans, free, 24/7, on 116 123, email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org