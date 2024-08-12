Royal news – live: Harry considering UK return ‘on one condition’ as Kate Middleton’s holiday plans revealed
Prince Harry recently said the UK is too unsafe for Meghan Markle
Louise Thomas
Editor
Prince Harry is considering an imminent return to the UK “on one condition”, a friend has revealed.
The Duke of Sussex, 39, could attend the memorial service for his uncle Robert Fellows, who passed away at the age of 82 on 29 July.
However, because of the controversy surrounding the duke, who recently told ITV that the UK is not safe enough for Meghan Markle, he will only attend if there is not “too much drama.”
“He would want to be there. It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan,” a friend told the Daily Beast.
“[But] it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama.”
This comes as the royals begin their summer holiday at Balmoral.
King Charles and Queen Camilla have already travelled to Scotland and were joined yesterday by Princess Anne, who attended Edinburgh’s military tattoo.
The Wales family and their children will also attend, marking the furthest the Princess of Wales has travelled since being diagnosed with cancer.
Kate has holidayed at the Scottish Highlands residence every summer since marrying Prince William - and this year appears to be no different.
Prince Harry thought King Charles would ‘forgive him and make amends’
Following the claim that King Charles is ignoring Prince Harry’s calls, a royal expert has said that the Duke of Sussex “assumed he would be forgiven”.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror: “Despite all his criticisms Harry always assumed he would be forgiven by his father.
“He thought Charles would make amends for the hurt that – in Harry’s view – justified the criticisms.”
The Duke of Sussex, 39, has been a vocal critic of life as a working royal after stepping down in 2020 and his relationship with his family has worsened as a result.
Kate Middleton’s trip to Balmoral ‘a very positive step'
The Princess of Wales’s decision to travel to Balmoral as she continues her cancer battle has been described as “a very positive step”.
Kate, 42, will travel to the Aberdeenshire estate to spend some quality time with her family as the royals enjoy their summer break after a difficult first half of the year.
Royal author Phil Dampier told Fabulous: “The fact that Kate is well enough to travel to Scotland and enjoy a holiday at Balmoral is a sure sign she is on the mend and a very positive step.”
Meghan Markle was ‘screaming’ after latest interview
The Duchess of Sussex was “screaming” after her latest interview when she was unexpectedly asked about her mental health.
Royal author Angela Levin said that Meghan, 43, had a “meltdown” when she was asked about her previous suicidal thoughts, which she admitted in her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.
“After the interview was over, she was apparently screaming at the producers, very, very annoyed at what they had asked,” Levin said, as reported by OK! magazine.
“You mustn’t do that with Meghan because she’s in control. But you could see she couldn’t contain her anger, her fury.”
In response to the question, Meghan said that she had not yet “scratched the surface” of her mental struggles in the royal family.
People want Prince Harry to give back his £7 million inheritance
A new poll has found that the majority of people think Prince Harry should give back the £7 million he will receive from the late Queen Mother when he turns 40 next month.
Carried out by the Express, 75 percent of respondents said that the Duke of Sussex should return the money.
However, not everyone was against his receipt of a portion of her estimated £70 million fortune and 22 percent of respondents said Harry should keep the money.
Three percent of respondents were undecided about what he should do.
Prince William praises success of air ambulance fundraiser
Prince William has praised a successful fundraiser by London’s Air Ambulance Charity, which raised an impressive £15 million to replace its helicopters.
This is a role close to the heir to the throne’s heart as he previously piloted an air ambulance.
Taking to Twitter/X, he wrote: “Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact. A huge thank you to everyone who donated. W”
Fantastic news! This is going to have a life-saving impact.— The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 9, 2024
A huge thank you to everyone who donated 🚁 W https://t.co/ty5tYv0q9g
Meghan Markle’s latest interview ‘a real car crash'
The Duchess of Sussex’s latest interview has been described as a “car crash” after she and Prince Harry shared their fears for Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet growing up in an online world.
The interview, which aired on Meghan’s 43rd birthday, saw the duchess unexpectedly asked about feeling suicidal when she was a wroking royal.
This prompted her to admit that she had not publicly “scratched the surface” when it came to disclosing the experience.
Many viewers have now said they believe that the duchess was angry that the issue had even been raised by CBS Sunday Morning host Jane Pauley.
Broadcaster Dan Wooton said on his podcast: “I imagine that’s the sort of question, she wasn’t there for that, because she said ‘I did not expect this’. But you could see she couldn’t contain her anger and fury.”
Prince William ‘completely crestfallen’ about Kate’s cancer
Prince William was “completely crestfallen” when Kate Middleton was diagnosed with cancer, a new biography of the princess has revealed.
The Princess of Wales announced her diagnosis in March after initially stepping back from her duties for planned abdominal surgery in January.
She explained that her doctors initially did not think her condition was cancerous, but it was, and she was prescribed “preventative chemotherapy” as a result.
Royal author Rob Jobson told US Weekly the diagnosis was “devastating” for William who was left “completely crestfallen” after learning that King Charles also has cancer.
Harry and Meghan have ‘set up rival court'
Following the announcement of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s second unofficial tour of the year to Colombia, an expert has said they have set up a “rival court”.
Royal author Phil Dampier has said that while it is “tragic”, it should not be an issue as long as it does not overlap with the work of the Wales family.
“Now that they [have] set up as this kind of rival court, they will obviously hope that things they do don’t overlap what William’s doing,” Dampier told Fabulous.
“He’s [William’s] got events with the Earthshot Prize that he’s involved in in South Africa later in the year, and Harry, of course, has got his Invictus Games, so as long as they don’t directly clash in terms of dates, and try and score points off each other, and they’re not directly competing in the same field, I think they can carry on.
“But it’s just tragic that it’s come to this, that they’re doing their own thing.”
Princess Eugenie praises Beatrice for ‘paving way’ in royal family
Princess Eugenie has praised her older sister Beatrice for “paving the way” in the royal family.
Eugenie, 34, marked her sister’s 36th birthday yesterday (8 August) with a sweet tribute that included pictures of the pair together.
She wrote on Instagram: “Happy birthday dearest Beabea!!
“What an inspiration you are. You’ve paved the way for your little sissy. Love you xx”
A royal expert has claimed that Prince Harry and William would have never fallen out if Princess Diana was still alive.
They also suggested that the late Princess of Wales would be “heartbroken” over their ongoing feud, which reportedly began in 2017 when Prince William urged his younger brother to slow down the pace of his relationship with Meghan Markle.
Royal expert Richard Kay told Palace Confidential: “‘[They’ve] been tussling over Diana’s legacy, they’ve been pulling apart Diana’s legacy, [and picking] which part suits them best. I think it’s a great tragedy.
“What I knew about Diana was, first and above all, was her love for her sons, that was clear to the whole world, she loved those boys. I think she would’ve been broken-hearted.
“The big question is, would it have still happened had Diana still been with us? My own view is that it probably wouldn’t have because she would’ve remained the pivotal figure in both their lives and prevented the fallout from happening.”
