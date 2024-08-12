✕ Close Prince Harry and Meghan Markle enjoy performance in Nigeria

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Prince Harry is considering an imminent return to the UK “on one condition”, a friend has revealed.

The Duke of Sussex, 39, could attend the memorial service for his uncle Robert Fellows, who passed away at the age of 82 on 29 July.

However, because of the controversy surrounding the duke, who recently told ITV that the UK is not safe enough for Meghan Markle, he will only attend if there is not “too much drama.”

“He would want to be there. It will be a huge gathering of the Spencer clan,” a friend told the Daily Beast.

“[But] it may well be that everyone feels Harry’s attendance would just create too much drama.”

This comes as the royals begin their summer holiday at Balmoral.

King Charles and Queen Camilla have already travelled to Scotland and were joined yesterday by Princess Anne, who attended Edinburgh’s military tattoo.

The Wales family and their children will also attend, marking the furthest the Princess of Wales has travelled since being diagnosed with cancer.

Kate has holidayed at the Scottish Highlands residence every summer since marrying Prince William - and this year appears to be no different.