Body found in search for 23-year-old lost swimming during UK heatwave

A body has been found in the search for a 23-year-old last seen swimming during Tuesday’s record-breaking heatwave.

Haydn Griffiths went missing after swimming in the River Mersey, Wirral at around 10:30pm last Tuesday.

Police have now confirmed that a body was found on Sunday night.

A spokesperson said: “At this time the death is being treated as unexplained and a post-morten examination will take place to establish the cause.

“The body is yet to be formally identified.”

Mr Griffiths, from Wigan, was last seen at Derby Pool in New Brighton when he went swimming with a friend on Tuesday night.

He was reportedly trying to swim out to the wind turbines when he disappeared beneath the water and didn’t resurface.

His older sister, Megan Griffiths, told Liverpool Echo that she thought her brother was stung by a jellyfish before he went missing.

She said last Friday: “He got stung by a jellyfish, which Maria [who Haydn was swimming with] said he got sent into a shock and got cramp in both of his legs.

“Maybe he washed onto a remote beach and is too injured to find help.

“Maybe he’s still out at sea, hanging onto a buoy. Haydn is so strong. The RNLI coastguard have been incredible and the search party have been amazing.”

At least 10 people died during the UK’s record-breaking heatwave last week.

A boy aged just 13 was the youngest person to lose his life. The young Robert Hattersley died while swimming in the River Tyne near Ovingham.

His family said at the time: “It is impossible to put into words the heartbreak we are feeling - Robert was so kind and loving.”

Charities urged people to take care when they went swimming in the heat and to be aware of the dangers of cold water shock.

Matt Croxall, of the Royal Life Saving Society UK, said: “What we now need to be aware of as well is that some schools will have already broken up in Scotland and Ireland. In England, schools are breaking up or have broken up around this time too.

“So it’s a lot more likely that young people will be out and whilst there’s this hot weather then they’ll be seeking ways to cool down as well and will often take unnecessary risks.”

He told people who are going swimming to enter the water gradually so that they don’t get cold water shock.

More to follow..