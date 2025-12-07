Police respond to ‘serious incident’ at Heathrow as train lines disrupted

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault after people were allegedly attacked with a “form of pepper spray” at Heathrow Airport, police said.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8:11am on Sunday morning after reports several people had been sprayed with the substance by a “group of men” in the multi-storey car park at the transport hub’s Terminal 3.

A number of people were rushed to hospital with injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing. Police said the incident was sparked by an argument between people who knew each other, and is not believed to be terror-related.

The incident led to travel chaos as trains and buses to the airport were halted and routes into the airport temporarily closed. Travellers are still being advised to “allow extra time” when making their way to the airport and check with their airlines for updates.

The M4 Spur Road to and from Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 was temporarily blocked, but has now reopened, according to National Highways.

open image in gallery Police are responding to an incident at Heathrow Airport ( PA Archive )

Train lines are also still experiencing disruption. So far at least 17 trains serving Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 have been cancelled – or have run through without stopping.

Commander Peter Stevens said: “At this stage, we believe the incident involved a group of people known to each other, with an argument escalating and resulting in a number of people being injured.

“Our officers responded quickly and there will be an increased police presence at Heathrow Airport throughout the morning to continue inquiries and ensure the safety of those in the area.

“We are not treating this incident as terrorism. I understand the public’s concerns and would like to thank those in the area for their co-operation this morning.”

Terminal 3 is used by Virgin Atlantic, Delta, Emirates, Cathay Pacific, Qantas and many other major airlines. The multi-storey car park where the incident unfolded is directly opposite the check-in area.

The Independent understands that the incident is not thought to involve either terrorism or protest.

Simon Calder, Travel Correspondent of The Independent, said: "The closure of access to two of Heathrow's four terminals shows an abundance of caution by the authorities at what is regarded as a prime target for both terrorism and protest.

"Thousands of passengers are at risk of missing flights, because they will not be held for people who were caught up for an hour or more by the road and rail closures. Heathrow has little slack in the system, and planes must keep to schedule.

"The only exception is likely to be where flight crew are delayed in reaching the airport."

National Highways previously said the M4 Spur Road had been closed as teams responded to a “serious incident”. In a post on X it confirmed the road had reopened and said the incident had been “resolved”.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing “armed police” on the scene with bus drivers reportedly instructed not to leave their vehicles.

A spokesperson for Heathrow Airport said: “Our teams are responding to an incident with the emergency services in the multi storey car park in Terminal 3. We will provide updates shortly.”

The Metropolitan Police has been contacted for more information.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...