The daughter of two British citizens who died in a mid-air crash between two helicopters in Australia has said “our family is heartbroken”.

UK newlyweds Ron and Diane Hughes, 65 and 57, have been named among four killed after a mid-air helicopter crash near Sea World in Australia.

The couple had travelled to Australia had travelled to Australia to visit Mr Hughes daughter Jane Manns, her husband Ben Manns and their children.

Jane and Ben Manns said in a statement to 7NEWS: “Our family is heartbroken and we are still trying to contact friends and family to let them know.

“Please respect our privacy at this devastating time.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said in a statement: “We are supporting the family of two British nationals who died in Australia and are in contact with the local authorities.”

The crash occurred around 2pm local time (4am GMT) in Main Beach.

The Queensland Police said that “initial investigations” indicate that the collision occurred when one helicopter was taking off and the other was landing.

One of the helicopters was able to safely land on the sandbank, with only five of its six passengers suffering minor injuries.

However, the other helicopter crashed, killing four of those inside, and leaving a further three critically injured.

Police said the other victims included the 40-year-old pilot and a 36-year-old woman from the neighbouring state of New South Wales.

The forensic crash unit is investigating the incident with help from the Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB).

ATSB chief commissioner Angus Mitchell said it was a “remarkable achievement” there were not more deaths.

More follows