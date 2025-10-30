Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Helicopter crashes into Yorkshire field as police urge public to ‘avoid the area’

Police and emergency personnel are at the scene of a helicopter crash near Doncaster

Harriette Boucher
Thursday 30 October 2025 13:51 GMT
Comments
Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday morning
Police and emergency services were called to the scene on Tuesday morning (PA Archive)

Police have been scrambled to the scene of a helicopter crash in a field near Doncaster after a chopper crashed into a field shortly after taking off on Thursday morning.

Emergency services were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, at 10.15am and are in attendance with South Yorkshire Police officers, a spokesperson said.

The helicopter is believed to be a private flight, which took off from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before it crashed. It is uncertain how many people were on the flight when it crashed into the ground, and what condition the pilot was in.

A cordon has been set up around the crash site, and police are urging people to stay away from the area and use other routes where possible.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.

"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. Further updates will be provided when they are available."

The helicopter is seen to be on its side, with debris left scattered around the field. It is reportedly a Robinson R44 Raven II, a four-seat light chopper.

This is a breaking news story, more to follow...

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in