Helicopter crashes into Yorkshire field as police urge public to ‘avoid the area’
Police and emergency personnel are at the scene of a helicopter crash near Doncaster
Police have been scrambled to the scene of a helicopter crash in a field near Doncaster after a chopper crashed into a field shortly after taking off on Thursday morning.
Emergency services were called to Ings Lane, Bentley, at 10.15am and are in attendance with South Yorkshire Police officers, a spokesperson said.
The helicopter is believed to be a private flight, which took off from Gamston Airport near Retford shortly before it crashed. It is uncertain how many people were on the flight when it crashed into the ground, and what condition the pilot was in.
A cordon has been set up around the crash site, and police are urging people to stay away from the area and use other routes where possible.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "Ings Lane is closed while we respond to this incident.
"Please avoid the area and plan an alternative route where possible. Further updates will be provided when they are available."
The helicopter is seen to be on its side, with debris left scattered around the field. It is reportedly a Robinson R44 Raven II, a four-seat light chopper.
This is a breaking news story, more to follow...
