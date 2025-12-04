Bear undergoes rare surgery to protect future of species

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sun bear at Hertfordshire Zoo has undergone a rare veterinary procedure, crucial for the future of her species.

Kyra, a key part of a European conservation breeding programme, had struggled to conceive with her mate since their April 2023 pairing.

Last month, veterinarians discovered womb cysts, believed to be the cause of her fertility issues.

Doctors travelled from Germany on Wednesday to remove them.

Tyler Whitnall, managing director at the zoo in Broxbourne, said: “This is a complex and unusual procedure, but one that is vital for Kyra and for the international breeding programme.

“If this operation is successful, it offers a real chance to boost the European population and contribute directly to the survival of this incredible species.”

open image in gallery Kyra is prepared for surgery by vets at Hertfordshire Zoo in Broxbourne ( PA )

Sun bears are classified as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature red list, with fewer than 10,000 remaining in the wild.

Bear bile farming is an illegal trade that has devastated sun bears, moon bears and brown bears across Asia and parts of Europe

They are the smallest of all bear species, native to dense forests in south-east Asia, and are recognisable for their bright, golden-patched chests.

These markings have been part of legends, saying they represent the rising sun.

open image in gallery Sun bears are listed as Vulnerable on the IUCN Red List due to the illegal bear bile farm trade found in Southeast Asia

According to their description on Hertfordshire Zoo’s website, it states: “Whilst sun bears are the smallest species of bear, they still hold a stocky, muscular build with a thick but sleek black coat acting as a prevention to overheating in the humid tropical weather whilst providing protection from branches.”