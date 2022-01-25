A "number of people" are being treated for injuries after a bus collided with a building in London.

Police were called to Selwyn Avenue in Highams Park, Chingford, northeast London, after a double-decker crashed into an end-of-terrace shop at around 8.20am.

There are flats at the top of the building.

The driver of the bus was trapped as a result of the crash and fire crews used specialist equipment to release him.

He has been taken to hospital and there are also a number of other “walking wounded” being treated on scene.

Video and images from the scene show the front of an appliance shop partially destroyed.

Firefighters can be seen attending to the bus as passersby watch on.

A large police and ambulance presence is visible and traffic on the road is at a standstill.

The London Ambulance Service said it is at the scene and treating several people for injuries.

"Crews are working closely with partner agencies and we will share more information when we can," it wrote on Twitter.

London Fire Brigade Chingford station commander Dave Hill said: “Firefighters used specialist cutting equipment to release the driver of the bus.

“Crews made the scene safe and have carried out a systematic search of the building to ensure there are no other casualties trapped.

“There are local road closures in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road and we would ask people to avoid the area where possible.”

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police said: "At approximately 8.20am on Tuesday 25 January police were called to reports of a bus in collision with a shop in Selwyn Avenue, E4.

"Officers and London Ambulance Service are on scene.

"A number of people have reported suffering injuries and are being treated at the scene.

"Road closures remain in place around the junction of Selwyn Avenue and Winchester Road.

"Inquiries into the circumstances remain ongoing."

London mayor Sadiq Khan said: "I’ve received reports this morning of a bus crashing into a building in Highams Park in Waltham Forest.

"Emergency services are currently on the scene—we will share more information as soon as we have it.

"My thoughts are with everyone affected by this terrible incident.”

In an official statement, LAS said: "London Ambulance Service spokesman said: “We are on-scene and are treating a number of patients at an incident on The Broadway in #HighamsPark, E4.

“Where a bus has collided with a building. Crews are working closely with partner agencies and we will share more information when we can.”

Waltham Forest Council said: “We're getting information about a traffic incident on Selwyn Avenue #Chingford involving a bus.

“Emergency services are on the scene - please be patient if you are in the area. We will share more info as and when it arrives.”