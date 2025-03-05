NI Secretary and Stormont Communities minister to meet over Casement Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn is due to meet with the Stormont Communities Minister over the next steps to redevelop Casement Park.

Gordon Lyons has been accused of “dragging his heels” over the former GAA ground in west Belfast.

He told the Assembly last week that he had written to Mr Benn over what funding the UK Government will provide for the project.

Casement Park had been due to be redeveloped at the same time as the football ground Windsor Park and the rugby ground Ravenhill.

But while the other two projects went ahead, the Casement proposal was delayed following legal challenges from local residents.

A subsequent proposal to transform Casement into a venue to host matches for the Euro 2028 tournament in the UK and Ireland collapsed due to funding.

Mr Lyons has vowed to deliver the £62.5 million the Stormont Executive committed to the Casement project in 2011.

The Irish Government has offered roughly £42 million, while the GAA has pledged to contribute £15 million.

It has been reported that the cost of the project has fallen to £270 million since it was confirmed the ground would not host Euros matches, still leaving a funding shortfall of about £150 million.

On Wednesday, Mr Benn confirmed to media that he had received a letter from Mr Lyons in January, and said they will meet.

“I have responded to his letter and I’m waiting to meet him,” he said.

“We’ve offered a number of dates and I look forward to meeting him to discuss this very important project which we all want to see completed as soon as possible.”

Mr Benn also said he is subject to the ongoing spending review.

“There is some money in the pot but we need to see what the revised proposal is,” he said.

“If and as and when I’m in a position to make a commitment I will announce it. I am not able to do that, we have a spending review process.

“But I would also say, depending on what the cost of the revised proposal is, I think other contributions are going to be required to get this going.”