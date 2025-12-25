Two men believed to be missing in the sea off beach

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two men are believed to be missing in the water off a beach in Devon, after a number of people were reported to be in difficulty.

Emergency services were called to Budleigh Salterton at 10.25am on Christmas Day following concerns for people in the water.

A number of people were safely recovered to shore and checked by paramedics or taken to hospital as a precaution, Devon and Cornwall Police said.

“Two men remain missing at this time and searches and enquiries are ongoing in efforts to locate them,” a spokeswoman said.

“The next of kin of one man have been spoken to. Enquiries to speak to the family of the second man are ongoing, however a local friend has been informed as part of these efforts.

“A significant amount of emergency service personnel were deployed to the incident and we ask that people do not enter the water for public safety reasons – due to the current weather warnings we ask that this is the case today and for any Boxing Day swims.”

In a statement, the Coastguard confirmed it had been alerted to the incident at about 10am on Thursday.

A spokeswoman said: “HM Coastguard is responding to reports of people in difficulty in the water at Budleigh Salterton today, 25 December.

“Alerted at around 10am, Exmouth and Beer Coastguard Rescue Teams, RNLI lifeboats from Exmouth, Teignmouth and Torbay and coastguard search and rescue helicopters have been sent to the scene to assist, alongside police and ambulance service.”

The RNLI said lifeboats from Exmouth, Torbay and Teignmouth were tasked to the incident.

A number of Christmas and Boxing Day swims in Devon and Cornwall were cancelled this year because of a yellow weather warning for wind.

The Met Office warned of “strong and gusty east to northeasterly winds” from 4am until 11.59pm on Christmas Day in parts of the south west of England and Wales.

It said peak gusts would reach 45-55mph but these could reach 55-65mph along some exposed costs and to the west of prominent hills.

Disruption could be caused to transport and power supplies, the forecaster said.

It added: “Large waves will be an additional hazard on some coasts.”

Anyone with information which may assist police is asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police by calling 101 or through the force’s website, quoting log number 191 of December 25.