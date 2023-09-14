Schoolgirl placed in isolation for wearing Asda skirt

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A school has defended its strict uniform policy after a child was put in isolation for wearing a skirt from a supermarket that looks identical to one from the official retailer.

Holderness Academy in Hull is said to have punished the child for wearing a skirt that was bought from Asda, despite being nearly identical to Rawcliffes, the school’s supplier.

In a statement, the school said the uniform is designed to “foster equality and encourage a sense of pride”, while also setting standards for the upcoming academic year.

The cost of living crisis has brought school uniform policies into focus, with many parents across the country struggling to cover the costs.

One parent, whose daughter attends the school, told HullLive: “I had to replace shoes because they had a gold trim. My daughter was subjected to a 50-minute line up on the playground with all the other year 7s in blazing sun on Tuesday while the assistant head and other teachers went up and down the lines inspecting them.

“There’s children having buckles cut off their shoes by teachers, put in isolation for wearing a belt and being told they can’t wear a skirt bought from Asda despite it being identical to the one from Rawcliffes school shop.”

The retailer’s website shows that for a Holderness’ uniform, families will need to fork out up to £34 for a girl’s blazer, up to £21.99 for girls’ trousers or a pleated skirt and up to £21 for a twin pack of the girls’ white blouse.

Additional costs include £5.99 for a two pack of tights and £5.50 for the school tie, as well as any spares or replacement items.

Meanwhile, a two-pack of girls’ skirts are priced upwards of £5 at Asda, with blouses priced at £3.50.

In a statement on their website, Holderness Academy urges parents and carers to get in contact with the school if they struggle to obtain the uniform.

“The wearing of uniform gives every student a sense of identity, equality and discipline as a member of the Academy community. It encourages students to feel a sense of pride and a sense of belonging to the Academy. In addition, the uniform sets clear expectations, ensures health and safety and provides a conducive learning environment for all students in preparation for their future working life.

“If at any time there are any queries regarding permitted styles, parents/carers should contact their child’s pastoral manager, particularly prior to purchasing garments. If any parents/carers are experiencing difficulties regarding the uniform, please contact the academy without delay.”

Consortium Academy Trust, who run Holderness, said: “It is normal practice that uniform infringements are identified at the start of the school day, with members of the senior leadership team, tutors and pastoral staff supporting this process.

“Students line up in year areas and messages are shared for the day ahead, with students then entering the building for a calm start to the day.

“This process usually takes five minutes and has been standard practice for a number of years, without any concerns being raised by parents. Checks at the start of the term may take slightly longer as we embed our expectations at the start of the new term.

“We have supported a number of parents since the start of term regarding uniform, including providing financial support for those in need. We are one of the few schools in the country who work with a local charity to provide parents with heavily discounted recycled uniform to help with the cost. The skirt is an optional item of uniform; trousers may also be worn.

“Once again, we’d like to encourage our parents to continue to communicate with the school directly so we can resolve the small number of on-going issues.”