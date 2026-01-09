Homeless men turned away from Holiday Inn hotel in sub-zero temperatures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two homeless men were refused entry to a Holiday Inn hotel in Manchester after temperatures plummeted below zero - despite a charity booking and paying for their accommodation in advance.

In a video circulated online of the incident, staff members can be heard telling the men: “I know that you’re from the street and the hotel doesn’t allow it.”

Speaking to the BBC, one of the men who was turned away said it was “disgusting” and that the hotel staff had made a judgement “straight away”.

Callum McDonagh, 30, has been homeless for eight years and said it can be “scary” sleeping on the streets in this weather, adding: "It made me feel inadequate

"I didn't feel good enough for that hotel. As a homeless person, I was made to feel embarrassed.”

Amanda Thompson, who works for the charity homelessness charity Two Brews, accompanied the men to the Holiday Inn reception on Oxford Street, after their £200 rooms were booked online with donations and her own money.

“I put it through, got the confirmation and they were taken down to check in for the night. After getting there it was just complete discrimination by appearance. It’s disgusting,” she told the Manchester Evening News.

She added: “I can’t wrap my head around how you can go to the desk, with a booking that is paid for, and be turned away just for being a rough sleeper.

“They could’ve been hard working men and they have been judged on how they look. They just took one look at them and made the decision. It’s inhumane.”

Temperatures fell to -6C on Monday evening, with an amber cold weather alert in place across the country and multiple weather warnings for snow and icy conditions.

In the video shared online, which was filmed by Ms Thompson, the receptionist can be heard saying: “Guys, I’m not going to lie to you, I’m not going to be able to check you in. Full truth and transparency, I know that you’re from the street and the hotel doesn’t allow it.

“It’s not a personal thing. We know people, I’ve been doing the door for a long while. It’s the company’s policy. It’s not mine personally, it’s the company’s.”

After being refused entry, the men were taken to a nearby Travelodge, who accommodated a number of homeless individuals that evening.

A Holiday Inn Express Manchester spokesperson has since apologised, saying the incident was "not in keeping with our policy of welcoming all".

"After speaking with team members, we recognise that this incident is not in keeping with our policy of welcoming all and should have been handled differently," they added.

The spokesperson said the hotel was "taking steps internally to strengthen our training".