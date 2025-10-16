Rise in young people being harmed by ketamine sparks new awareness campaign

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A rise in the number of young people being harmed by ketamine has sparked a new Government campaign to raise awareness of the dangers of the drug, including severe bladder damage and even death.

Ministers have also raised concerns about synthetic opioids hidden in fake medicines bought online, as well as THC vapes laced with synthetic cannabinoids, also known as spice.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, there has been an eight-fold increase in people seeking treatment for ketamine use in the last decade.

The new campaign, which will target 16 to 24-year-olds, will highlight the risks of taking the drug.

Ketamine is a powerful medical anaesthetic but can be dangerous when used recreationally.

It can cause irreparable damage to the bladder and kidneys, as well as mental health problems.

Ketamine is controlled as a class B drug under the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971 and in January, the Home Office announced it was seeking expert advice on reclassifying ketamine as a class A substance.

Ministers also said there has been a “worrying rise” in young people being harmed by new synthetic opioids, particularly nitazenes, which are being included in fake medicines sold online.

Elsewhere, there has been an increase in reports of people being harmed by THC vapes laced with potent synthetic cannabinoids known as spice.

Health minister Ashley Dalton said: “Young people don’t always realise the decision to take drugs such as ketamine can have profound effects. It can destroy your bladder and even end your life.

“We’ve seen a worrying rise in people coming to harm from ketamine as well as deliberately contaminated THC vapes and synthetic opioids hidden in fake medicines bought online.

“Prevention is at the heart of this government’s approach to tackling drugs and this campaign will ensure young people have the facts they need to make informed decisions about their health and safety, so they think twice about putting themselves in danger.”

Figures show drug-poisoning deaths reached 5,448 in England and Wales in 2023, the highest number since records began in 1993.

The campaign has been backed by a £310 million government investment in drug treatment services.

It will include a number of online films and also target those using social media.

And while the content will emphasise avoiding drug use as the safest thing to do, it also aims to ensure that those who do use substances know how to access help and support.

Katy Porter, chief executive of drug-checking charity The Loop, welcomed further investment in “evidence-based approaches and support to reduce drug-related harm”.

“Providing accurate, non-judgmental information equips and empowers people to make safer choices and can help reduce preventable harms,” she said.