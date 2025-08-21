Asylum hotel numbers up 8% on last year under Labour, Home Office figures show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The number of asylum seekers being housed temporarily in UK hotels has risen by 8% under Labour on the same point last year, according to newly published data.

The figures come just days after a court ruled that more than 100 asylum seekers currently staying at a hotel in Essex should be removed from the accommodation after a council brought a legal case.

The High Court judgment has led to ministers bracing for further legal challenges from councils across the country and pressure on the Government as to where else they can house asylum seekers.

The latest Home Office data, published on Thursday as part of the usual quarterly immigration statistics, cover Labour’s first year in office.

They show there were 32,059 asylum seekers in UK hotels by the end of June.

This was up from 29,585 at the same point a year earlier, when the Conservatives were still in power but down slightly on the 32,345 figure at the end of March.

The latest number is still below the peak of 56,042 asylum seekers in hotels at the end of September 2023 under the Tories.

Figures for hotels published by the Home Office on Thursday date back to December 2022.

Data is not released on the number of hotels in use, but it is thought there were more than 400 asylum hotels open in summer 2023, which Labour said it had now reduced to fewer than 210.

The latest pressure on Labour over hotels comes as the Government is also grappling with record numbers of people crossing the Channel.

Thursday’s figures show migrants who arrived in the UK having made the dangerous crossing accounted for 39% of the total number of people claiming asylum in the year to June.

Nearly 28,000 people have arrived in the UK in 2025 so far after crossing the English Channel, a record for this point in the year since data collection began in 2018.

Meanwhile, other data published on Thursday showed Government spending on asylum in the UK is down 12%.

The total – which covers Home Office costs related to asylum, including direct cash support and accommodation such as hotels but not costs relating to intercepting migrants crossing the English Channel – stood at £4.76 billion in the year ending March 2025, down from from a record £5.38 billion the previous year.

Specific costs for hotels have not been published but a report from public spending watchdog the National Audit Office earlier this found that housing asylum seekers in hotels accounted for about 76% of the annual costs for asylum accommodation and support contracts, amounting to £1.3 billion of an estimated £1.7 billion in 2024/25.

Asylum seekers and their families can be housed in temporary accommodation, known as contingency accommodation, if they are awaiting assessment of their claim or have had a claim approved and there is not enough longer-term accommodation available.

When there is not enough housing, the Home Office – which has a legal obligation to provide accommodation to asylum seekers who would otherwise be destitute – can move people to alternatives such as hotels and large sites, like former military bases.

On Tuesday, a judge at the High Court granted Epping Forest District Council a temporary injunction, blocking asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex.

Several protests and counter-protests have been held in the town since a then-resident at the hotel was accused of trying to kiss a teenage girl – charges he denies and which he is due to stand trial for later this month.

The council said it had sought the injunction because of “unprecedented levels of protest and disruption” in connection with asylum seeker accommodation.

Demonstrations have been held outside other hotels including the Britannia International Hotel in London’s Canary Wharf.

Labour has pledged to end the use of hotels to house asylum seekers by the end of this parliament – which would be 2029, if not earlier.

Campaigners including Rape Crisis and Refuge have warned conversations about violence against women and girls are being “hijacked by an anti-migrant agenda” which they argued fuels divisions and harms survivors.

More than 100 women’s organisations have written to ministers to say they “have been alarmed in recent weeks by an increase in unfounded claims made by people in power, and repeated in the media, that hold particular groups as primarily responsible for sexual violence”.

They added: “This not only undermines genuine concerns about women’s safety, but also reinforces the damaging myth that the greatest risk of gender-based violence comes from strangers.”