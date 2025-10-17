No 10 pledges action on Israeli fans ban a week after police warned of risk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Downing Street has pledged action to resolve the ban on fans of an Israeli football team attending a match in Birmingham, as it emerged the Government was warned of the proposals last week.

Discussions are happening “at pace, across Government” to overturn the ban on Maccabi Tel Aviv supporters from attending the club’s Europa League match against Aston Villa in November, No 10 has said.

Authorities in Birmingham are facing mounting pressure to overturn the ban, with the Government stepping in on Thursday evening.

However, ministers face fresh questions after the UK Football Policing Unit said the Home Office was briefed “last week” that “restrictions on visiting fans” could be among the measures taken to police the November 6 fixture at Villa Park.

Senior officers at the unit backed the ban, saying it was “important that we respect and support the structures in place for making these decisions”.

Conversations aimed at overturning the ban include Home Office offers of support to police in Birmingham, and a phone call between Communities Secretary Steve Reed and Birmingham City Council.

Meanwhile, Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy is “meeting officials to discuss what more can be done to try to find a way through to resolve this, and what more can be done to allow fans to attend the game safely”, a No 10 spokesman said.

He added: “You can expect to hear further updates today. I won’t pre-empt the conversations, but these are happening at pace, across Government, with all the relevant groups to find a way to resolve this.”

The Prime Minister has been “angered by the decision”, the spokesman also said, adding: “While of course this is an operational decision, we are perfectly entitled to speak out on fundamental principles of fairness like this.”

He said: “The Prime Minister will do everything in his power to give Jewish communities the security they deserve and, as he has made clear, we think this is the wrong decision.”

The Aston Villa v Maccabi Tel Aviv match was classified high risk by West Midlands Police based on “current intelligence and previous incidents”.

The force pointed to violent clashes and hate crime offences that occurred during the 2024 Uefa Europa League match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv in Amsterdam.

Birmingham’s safety advisory group (SAG), which brings together the council and police force, has faced widespread criticism from across the political spectrum for its decision to implement the ban.

The West Midlands’ police and crime commissioner Simon Foster called for Birmingham council officials and West Midlands Police to review the decision.

The review would “determine whether or not this decision and recommendation is appropriate, necessary, justified, reasonable and a proportionate means of achieving a legitimate aim”, he said.

Labour mayor of the West Midlands Richard Parker suggested the Government could finance the policing costs should the ban be overturned.

He wrote on social media: “Whilst I respect West Midlands Police, if the Government are willing to support in terms of resource then there should be a review of the decision that has been made.”

Emily Damari, a British-Israeli who was held captive by Hamas for more than a year before being released in January, and who supports Maccabi Tel Aviv and Tottenham Hotspur, was among those who criticised the ban.

She said: “I do wonder what exactly has become of UK society. This is like putting a big sign on the outside of a stadium saying: ‘No Jews allowed’.

“What has become of the UK where blatant antisemitism has become the norm? What a sad world we are living in.”

Andrew Fox, honorary president of Aston Villa Jewish Villans supporters’ club, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme the decision to ban fans of the Israeli side is “a political message rather than a safety message” and there was “no evidence of Maccabi’s fans being particularly violent”.

Uefa, which runs the Europa League, urged UK authorities to make sure Maccabi fans could attend the Villa Park fixture.

Jack Angelides, the chief executive of Maccabi Tel Aviv, said he did not want to take security issues lightly but told the BBC the team has travelled to places such as Turkey where he said the sentiment is “not so kind towards Israeli teams”, but the police “were out in force” and there were no incidents.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch urged the Home Secretary and the Prime Minister to “get involved” if the police did not reverse its decision to ban Tel Aviv supporters.

She said the Prime minister “needs to show he has got a backbone and isn’t so weak that he will just allow Jewish people to be terrorised here”.