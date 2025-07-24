Migrant hotel threatens closure if just asylum-seeking men are housed on site

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A migrant hotel has warned it will close if the Home Office begins placing men at the site instead of families.

The Park Hotel in Diss, Norfolk, said it is currently contracted to accommodate families only and has made clear to the Home Office that it “will have no alternative but to close” if that changes.

In the statement shared to social media the hotel said: “The Park Hotel has been contracted by the Home Office to provide accommodation for families.

“This arrangement presently remains in place, despite recent public statements suggesting otherwise.

“We have advised the Home Office and other stakeholders that should this situation change, and we are formally notified that the hotel will no longer operate as a family-only establishment, we will have no alternative but to close the Hotel.”

It said there are currently “vulnerable families and children staying at the hotel – many of whom are feeling frightened and uncertain about recent events at the Hotel and their futures”.

“We ask for understanding and sensitivity from both the public and the media during this time, as we continue to provide support to those in our accommodation,” the statement added.

It comes amid mounting local tensions over the use of the hotel to house asylum seekers, with around 60 protesters gathering outside the premises on Wednesday night to voice their anger at the Government’s decision.

They were met by around 30 counter-protesters from campaign group Stand Up to Racism, who held signs reading “refugees welcome”.

The Home Office has not commented directly on the hotel’s warning but has previously said the use of hotels is a temporary measure and all placements are made following risk assessments.

The hotel has long served as a local business and venue for tourism, weddings and events.

The Park Hotel refused to comment when approached by the PA news agency.