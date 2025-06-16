Grooming gangs review to be unveiled as PM’s inquiry plan gets mixed reaction

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Baroness Louise Casey’s findings on grooming gangs are set to be announced on Monday, as Sir Keir Starmer’s commitment to a statutory inquiry has gained mixed reaction.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper is to address Parliament over the review, which prompted the Prime Minister to implement a full probe after months of resistance.

The rapid national audit looking at the scale of grooming gangs across the country was first announced in January as part of a series of measures to tackle the issue.

Earlier this year, the Government dismissed calls for a public inquiry, saying its focus was on putting in place the outstanding recommendations made in a seven-year national inquiry by Professor Alexis Jay.

The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), led by Prof Jay, found institutional failings and tens of thousands of victims across England and Wales.

On Monday, a No 10 spokesman did not say how much the inquiry would cost and the timeframe, saying the Home Secretary would set out details in the afternoon.

The spokesman said: “It will be a full statutory inquiry. What this inquiry will do is build on the work carried out by Alexis Jay and her independent inquiry to child sexual abuse, but look specifically at how young girls were failed so badly by different agencies on a local level, strengthening the commitment we made at the start of this year to carry out locally led inquiries.”

The Home Office has also said the National Crime Agency (NCA) will carry out a nationwide operation targeting people who have sexually exploited children, and follow up on more than 800 cold cases.

According to the Home Office, the NCA will work in partnership with police forces to investigate cases that “were not progressed through the criminal justice system” in the past.

Meanwhile, the Times reported the review by Baroness Casey is expected to explicitly link the grooming gang issue to men of Pakistani origin and say that people were ignored for the fear of racism.

The BBC also understands one of the review’s recommendations is expected to order police forces in England to improve their data collection on ethnicity around child sexual abuse and exploitation cases.

The MP for Rotherham said she was initially reluctant about another “grooming gangs” inquiry but supported it after listening to the public.

Sarah Champion told the Today Programme on BBC Radio 4: “The thought of having another filled me with horror, and I was reluctant, but when I realised the overwhelming public concern, there’s a real sense justice has not been handed out fairly and there has been a cover-up and intense frustration that there are still victims and survivors who haven’t received justice.”

She added that the biggest failing was that “no-one has joined the dots up” when it came to grooming gangs of a Pakistani heritage.

“Are there any links between those different groups and gangs? Personally, I think it’s highly likely that there will be,” she said.

However Nazir Afzal, who was chief crown prosecutor for the North West from 2011 to 2015, told the Today programme he had “pragmatic doubts” about the new national inquiry.

“Only criminal investigations can bring real accountability. That’s what needs to happen. Not just for those who offended, but also those who stood by and didn’t do what they were meant to do,” he said.

“Unfortunately my experience with national inquiries is that they take forever and don’t deliver accountability.”

The Casey review comes after a row on the issue was ignited earlier this year, when Sir Keir became embroiled in a row with tech billionaire Elon Musk over calls for a national investigation.

In January, the Prime Minister hit out at politicians “calling for inquiries because they want to jump on the bandwagon of the far right” but, on Sunday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said Sir Keir had been focused on “victims” rather than “grandstanding”.

A children’s charity has said that the Government must not wait until the end of the inquiry to implement the recommendations from existing reports such as IICSA.

Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo’s, said: “Children and survivors of abuse have already been waiting many years for action, so it’s vital the Government doesn’t wait for the outcome of this new inquiry to implement recommendations from previous ones.

“That includes upskilling social workers and other professionals to spot the signs of abuse, as well as investing in vital support services to help children experiencing life-changing consequences of abuse and to keep them safe from further harm.”