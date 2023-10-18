Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As the weather begins to turn cold for the first time this autumn, many British households will be reluctantly cranking up the central heating, mindful of last year’s soaring electricity and gas bills.

While Ofgem’s Energy Price Cap has climbed down considerably since then, inflation remains high at 6.7 per cent and many are still struggling with the high cost of goods and services.

MPs from the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee have already called on Rishi Sunak’s government to support under-pressure households again this winter.

Angus Brendan MacNeil, the committee’s chair, warned in September: “The nights are now drawing in and many of our most vulnerable people will be haunted by harrowing memories of the relentless sacrifices they were forced into last year, just to keep their heads above water in the face of exorbitant energy costs.

“In fact, one in four carry energy debts from last winter. With the challenge this winter threatening to be even worse, an announcement of support from the government is long overdue.”

One important source of support already available is the government’s Warm Home Discount scheme, which was introduced in 2011 and delivers a £150 cut to domestic energy bills for qualifying recipients.

A one-off discount is applied automatically to your bill between early October 2023 and 31 March 2024 and you are eligible for it in England and Wales if you receive the guarantee credit element of pension credit or if you are on a low income and have energy costs.

In the former case, you qualify if, as of 13 August 2023, all of the following conditions apply:

Your energy supplier is part of the scheme on this list

Your or your partner’s name appears on your electricity bill

You or your partner receive the guarantee credit element of pension credit (even if you receive savings credit as well)

If you are on a low income, meanwhile, you qualify by virtue of receiving one of the following means-tested benefits:

Housing benefit

Income-related employment and support allowance

Income-based jobseeker’s allowance

Income support

The savings credit part of pension credit

Universal Credit

You could also qualify if your household income falls below a certain threshold and you receive either of the below:

Child tax credit

Working tax credit

Your property must also have a high energy cost score to be eligible for the scheme, which is determined based on your property’s type, age and floor area.

As for Scotland, the qualifying criteria are much the same – guarantee credit element of pension credit or low income – although you may have to apply through your energy company in the latter instance.

Generally, however, you do not need to apply and the discount will simply be added to your account automatically.

If you are considered eligible, you should receive a letter confirming as much between early October 2023 and early January 2024.

If you do not receive a letter but believe you are eligible, you should call the Warm Home Discount helpline on 0800 030 9322 before 29 February 2024. The line is open from 8am to 6pm every weekday.

You can also write to: 110552 Warm Home Discount Scheme, PO Box 26965, Glasgow G1 9BW

For more information on the scheme, please visit the dedicated page on the UK government’s website.