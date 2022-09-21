Jump to content

Bring back eviction ban or face ‘catastrophic’ homelessness, ministers warned

‘No longer just about getting people off the streets,’ former head of civil service says

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Wednesday 21 September 2022 18:08
A “catastrophic” homelessness crisis triggered by the rising cost of living is imminent, the former head of the civil service has warned, with thousands at risk of losing their homes.

To prevent the looming threat, the government must reinstate the eviction ban and take a “two-pronged” approach to getting people off the streets and ensuring vulnerable tenants are not kicked out.

A lack of action would otherwise lead to a “catastrophic” homelessness crisis, Lord Bob Kerslake has said.

A person sleeps on the plinth of the Ferdinand Foch equestrian statue in Victoria, London

(PA Archive)

He added: “We once again need to see the strong, decisive leadership from the government that we did during the ‘Everyone In’ scheme, backed by resources and funding.

“But this time the focus must be two-pronged. It is no longer just about getting people off the streets; it is about ensuring people who are currently at risk of homelessness don’t end up on them.”

A new report from the Kerslake Commission on Homelessness and Rough Sleeping has called for strong leadership and funding, and has urged England and Wales to follow Scotland’s example – the eviction ban was reintroduced there earlier this month.

Government must act now to prevent ‘catastrophic’ homelessness crisis

(PA Archive)

St Mungo’s, which provides the secretariat for the commission, said it saw the “very real and very harsh reality of this financial crisis” every day.

Interim chief executive Rebecca Sycamore said: “And with more price increases, and the colder weather coming, it is very likely that many of those currently just scraping by will no longer be able to manage, and could be at real risk of losing their homes.”

The Kerslake Commission’s report has warned that the country ‘stands on the precipice’ of a homelessness emergency

(PA)

The Kerslake Commission also highlighted the risks associated with the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, with some hosts indicating they would not be able to continue beyond the initial six months to which they committed.

Echoing previous calls, it said the government should consider increasing the monthly thank-you payments to hosts who continue beyond six months.

A spokeswoman for the government said: “We are giving councils £316m this year to ensure families are not left without a roof over their heads.

“This is alongside the action we are taking to support families with the cost of living this winter through our £37bn support package.

“This includes £1,200 this year for the most vulnerable, helping them to pay their bills and stay in their homes.”

Additional reporting by PA

