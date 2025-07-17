List of patients waiting longest for hospital treatment, by deprivation area

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Here is a full list of the proportion of people waiting more than a year to start hospital treatment in the most and least deprived areas of each region and NHS trust in England.

It is the first time this data has been published.

The figures are for the week ending June 29 2025.

The data is presented in two sections, the first giving the proportions for each region, the second giving the proportions for every NHS trust.

A small number of trusts reported no data.

The regions and trusts are listed alphabetically.

The list has been compiled by the PA news agency using data published by NHS England.

The name of the region or trust is followed by the percentage of people waiting more than a year to begin treatment in the most deprived areas, then the percentage for the least deprived areas.

– Regions:

East of England: 4.9% in most deprived areas, 4.0% in least deprived areasLondon: 2.4%, 1.8%Midlands: 3.0%, 2.4%North East & Yorkshire: 2.1%, 1.9%North West: 4.0%, 3.7%South East: 3.4%, 3.1%South West: 2.1%, 1.7%

– NHS trusts:

Airedale: 0.5% in most deprived areas, no data for least deprived areasAlder Hey Children’s: 2.4%, 1.8%Ashford & St Peter’s Hospitals: no data, 2.1%Barking, Havering & Redbridge University Hospitals: no data, 0.5%Barnsley: 0.7%, no dataBarts: 4.1%, 3.6%Bedfordshire: 2.4%, 2.6%Birmingham Women’s & Children’s: 0.9%, 1.6%Blackpool Teaching Hospitals: 5.4%, 3.7%Bolton: 3.5%, 3.3%Bradford Teaching Hospitals: 0.6%, no dataBuckinghamshire: no data, 2.7%Calderdale & Huddersfield: 0.2%, no dataCambridge University Hospitals: 3.4%, 4.3%Chelsea & Westminster: 1.4%, 1.9%Chesterfield Royal: 3.5%, 3.5%Countess of Chester: 9.9%, 8.1%County Durham & Darlington: 0.9%, 1.3%Croydon Health Services: 1.2%, 2.5%Dartford & Gravesham: 3.4%, 2.9%Doncaster & Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals: 2.7%, 4.9%Dorset County: 1.4%, 1.9%East & North Hertfordshire: no data, 1.6%East Cheshire: no data, no dataEast Kent Hospitals University: 3.2%, 2.9%East Lancashire Hospitals: 4.1%, 4.0%East Suffolk & North Essex: 3.6%, 3.2%East Sussex: 1.8%, 1.6%Epsom & St Helier University Hospitals: no data, 1.6%Frimley: no data, 3.4%Gateshead: 0.4%, no dataGeorge Eliot Hospital: 3.6%, 3.9%Gloucestershire Hospitals: 0.0%, no dataGreat Ormond Street: 3.1%, 4.9%Great Western Hospitals: 2.0%, 1.6%Guy’s & St Thomas’: 2.3%, 2.0%Hampshire Hospitals: no data, 3.6%Harrogate & District: no data, no dataHomerton Healthcare: 0.7%, no dataHull University Teaching Hospitals: 3.8%, 3.0%Imperial College Healthcare: 2.1%, 2.4%Isle of Wight: no data, no dataJames Paget University Hospitals: 5.1%, 4.8%Kettering General Hospital: 1.3%, 0.9%King’s College Hospital: 2.9%, 1.5%Kingston & Richmond: 0.0%, 0.6%Lancashire Teaching Hospitals: 4.0%, 2.6%Leeds Teaching Hospitals: 3.4%, 2.8%Lewisham & Greenwich: 4.7%, 5.1%Liverpool Heart & Chest Hospital: no data, 4.3%Liverpool University Hospitals: 4.9%, 2.8%Liverpool Women’s: 3.5%, no dataLondon North West University: 2.7%, 2.7%Maidstone & Tunbridge Wells: 0.0%, 0.0%Manchester University: 4.6%, 3.4%Medway: 4.2%, 5.6%Mersey & West Lancashire Teaching Hospitals: 3.1%, 2.7%Mid & South Essex: 7.8%, 6.6%Mid Cheshire Hospitals: 7.0%, 4.5%Mid Yorkshire Teaching: 0.9%, 0.6%Milton Keynes University Hospital: 5.2%, 5.1%Moorfields Eye Hospital: 0.0%, no dataNorfolk & Norwich University Hospitals: 4.8%, 4.3%North Bristol: 0.4%, 0.4%North Cumbria Integrated Care: 2.9%, 3.1%North Tees & Hartlepool: 1.2%, 0.9%North West Anglia: 3.7%, 3.6%Northampton General Hospital: 1.1%, 1.2%Northern Care Alliance: 3.9%, 4.6%Northern Lincolnshire & Goole: 2.7%, 3.5%Northumbria Healthcare: no data, 0.0%Nottingham University Hospitals: 2.1%, 1.8%Oxford University Hospitals: 3.3%. 3.4%Portsmouth Hospitals University: 4.8%, 4.1%Queen Victoria Hospital: 3.8%, 1.7%Royal Berkshire: no data, no dataRoyal Cornwall Hospitals: 1.0%, no dataRoyal Devon University Healthcare: 4.1%, 2.6%Royal Free London: 3.3%, 2.9%Royal National Orthopaedic Hospital: no data, 1.1%Royal Papworth Hospital: no data, 1.4%Royal Surrey County Hospital: no data, 5.2%Royal United Hospitals Bath: 2.5%, 2.0%Salisbury: no data, 0.7%Sandwell & West Birmingham Hospitals: 1.9%, 1.4%Sheffield Children’s: 2.9%, 2.1%Sheffield Teaching Hospitals: 2.3%, 2.2%Sherwood Forest Hospitals: 1.6%, 1.0%Somerset: 3.0%, 2.9%South Tees Hospitals: 3.4%, 3.1%South Tyneside & Sunderland: no data, 0.0%South Warwickshire University: 7.1%, 2.2%St George’s University Hospitals: 5.1%, 2.2%Stockport: 3.8%, 3.0%Surrey & Sussex Healthcare: no data, 1.7%Tameside & Glossop Integrated Care: 0.0%, 0.0%The Christie: 0.0%, 0.0%The Clatterbridge Cancer Centre: 0.0%, 0.0%The Dudley Group: 1.3%, 0.9%The Hillingdon Hospitals: 0.0%, 1.4%The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals: 1.5%, 1.5%The Princess Alexandra Hospital: no data, 5.3%The Queen Elizabeth Hospital King’s Lynn: 2.3%, no dataThe Robert Jones & Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital: 7.8%, 9.1%The Rotherham: 2.3%, no dataThe Royal Marsden: 0.0%, no dataThe Royal Orthopaedic Hospital: 3.9%, 3.6%The Royal Wolverhampton: 3.9%, 2.7%The Shrewsbury & Telford Hospital: 2.3%, 2.4%The Walton Centre: 0.8%, 1.4%Torbay & South Devon: 2.8%, 2.5%United Lincolnshire Teaching Hospitals: 2.9%, 3.0%University College London Hospitals: 2.3%, 1.9%University Hospital Southampton: 2.5%, 2.1%University Hospitals Birmingham: 5.9%, 4.8%University Hospitals Bristol & Weston: 1.4%, 1.5%University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire: 2.8%, 3.1%University Hospitals Dorset: 3.5%, 3.2%University Hospitals of Derby & Burton: 1.9%, 2.0%University Hospitals of Leicester: 2.7%, 2.0%University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay: 1.8%, 1.0%University Hospitals of North Midlands: 2.9%, 2.2%University Hospitals Plymouth: 3.8%, 3.8%University Hospitals Sussex: 6.0%, 5.1%Walsall Healthcare: 0.2%, no dataWarrington & Halton Teaching Hospitals: 5.2%, 4.7%West Hertfordshire Teaching Hospitals: no data, 1.7%West Suffolk: 8.7%, 4.4%Whittington Health: 1.3%, no dataWirral University Teaching Hospital: 3.1%, 2.3%Worcestershire Acute Hospitals: 2.1%, 1.5%Wrightington, Wigan & Leigh: 3.9%, 3.9%Wye Valley: 3.8%, 2.7%York & Scarborough Teaching Hospitals: 3.2%, 2.7%