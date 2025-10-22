Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Leading doctor and charity boss to join House of Lords cross benches

Professor Dame Clare Gerada and Polly Neate will sit as non-party-political members of the unelected second chamber.

Nina Lloyd
Wednesday 22 October 2025 16:13 BST
Two new peerages have been recommended by the Parliament appointments watchdog (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA)
Two new peerages have been recommended by the Parliament appointments watchdog (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA) (PA Media)

A leading doctor and a prominent charity boss will join the House of Lords cross benches after being recommended for peerages by Parliament’s appointments watchdog.

Former president of the Royal College of GPs (RCGP), Professor Dame Clare Gerada, and former chief executive of Shelter and Women’s Aid, Polly Neate, will sit as non-party-political members of the unelected second chamber.

Dame Clare has been a medical practitioner in the NHS since 1983, with training in psychiatry and general practice.

She was chairwoman of the RCGP from 2010 to 2013 and later president from 2021 to 2023, during periods of significant reforms in the healthcare system.

Ms Neate is a social commentator who headed homeless charity Shelter from 2017 until 2025 and Women’s Aid from 2013 to 2017.

During her time as the latter, she campaigned for legislation to criminalise coercive and controlling behaviour which later became law.

The two peerages were recommended by the independent House of Lords Appointments Commission (Holac) and announced on Wednesday.

Holac has recommended a total of 78 non-party-political peerages since 2000 to the Prime Minister, drawn from approximately 6,500 nominations.

The commission also vets nominations for life peers, including those nominated by political parties.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in