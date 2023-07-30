HS2 rail plans rated “unachievable” by official watchdog

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

HS2 has been given a rating of “unachievable” by an official watchdog, as the high-speed link experiences further delays.

The projects first two phases – London to Birmingham and then on to Crewe in Cheshire – have been given a “red” warning by the Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), which reports to the Cabinet Office HM Treasury.

The red rating, which appears in the IPA’s annual report on big projects, says: “Successful delivery of the project appears to be unachievable.

“There are major issues with project definition, schedule, budget, quality and/or benefits delivery, which at this stage do not appear to be manageable or resolvable. The project may need re-scoping and/or its overall viability reassessed.”

HS2’s London to Birmingham phase was scheduled to be opened in 2026, but is now expected between 2026 and 2029, as infrastructure issues, cost rises and delays continue to affect the construction of the high-speed link.

The project, which was estimated to cost around £33bn in 2010, is now expected to reach £71bn, with the government further delaying the Birmingham to Crewe leg of HS2 in a bid to reduce spending.

Earlier this month, HS2’s chief executive Mark Thurston announced his resignation from the government-owned company, due to leave his role in September after a six-and-a-half year tenure.

Thurston’s resignation announcement came as construction for the London to Birmingham phase of the rail line hit its peak, with major work taking place at over 350 sites.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper announced in March that work at Euston would be paused for two years, as costs for the project had risen from £2.6bn to £4.8bn, with the government seeking out an “affordable” design for the station.

The Department for Transport say they remain committed to delivering the high-speed network.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Spades are already in the ground on HS2, with 350 construction sites, over £20bn invested to date and supporting over 28,500 jobs. We remain committed to delivering HS2 in the most cost-effective way for taxpayers.

“HS2 will bring transformational benefits for generations to come, improving connections and helping grow the economy.”