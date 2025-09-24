Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Charity praises bank for new debt collection approach and improved customer help

HSBC has been awarded an ‘advanced’ mental health accessible rating by the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute.

Vicky Shaw
Thursday 25 September 2025 00:01 BST
HSBC UK’s ‘chat with us’ function in its app can identify certain vulnerable situations through the words a customer uses (Yui Mok/PA)
HSBC UK’s ‘chat with us’ function in its app can identify certain vulnerable situations through the words a customer uses (Yui Mok/PA) (PA Archive)

HSBC UK has been awarded an “advanced” mental health accessible rating by a charity set up by Martin Lewis after the bank improved customer digital support and tested new approaches to debt collection.

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute said its assessment took into account the design of HSBC UK’s products and services as well as the accessibility of digital platforms.

The advanced rating is the second of three levels that firms can achieve through the programme.

The accreditation reflects steps HSBC has taken in recent years, the charity said, including trying out different approaches to debt collection such as reducing the frequency of communications to some customers about debts. Money and Mental Health’s research suggests this could result in reduced stress for customers.

HSBC UK’s “chat with us” function in its app can also identify certain vulnerable situations through the words a customer uses.

This may lead to tailored help, such as referring customers to digital support from the bank’s specialist teams.

Helen Undy, chief executive of the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, said: “In particular, we’re pleased to see the bank testing new approaches to debt communications which have the potential to decrease stress for customers and deliver financial returns for the bank – banks, building societies and utility firms should take note.”

Faye Byrne, head of supported banking at HSBC UK, said: “Our focus is on removing barriers that can add stress at difficult times.”

The programme was established after research by Money and Mental Health indicated that people with mental health problems face serious difficulties when engaging with essential services.

The Money and Mental Health Policy Institute was set up by Mr Lewis to help break the link between financial difficulty and mental health problems.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in