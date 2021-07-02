Suspected human remains found in wood near M4 in Wiltshire

Suspected “old human remains” were found in a woodland area in Wiltshire, local police have confirmed.

A large police presence was first noted by residents living on Meadow Way in Badbury Wick, Swindon on Wednesday afternoon.

Specialist police officers are currently conducting a search off of Medbourne Lane, close to Junction 15 of the M4 near Swindon, before forensic analysis can be conducted in a laboratory.

Detective Chief Inspector Darrent Hannant said: “We are investigating the discovery of what we suspect to be old human remains close to Junction 15 of the M4.

“This sort of investigation can take a number of weeks however we will endeavour to provide updates where we can as this work continues.

“Members of the public will see a police presence in the area over the next few days and weeks.”

The Wiltshire Police force also thanked members of the public for their “patience” throughout the ongoing search.