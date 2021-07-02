Suspected human remains found in wood near M4 in Wiltshire
Police say the ‘old remains’ were found near Junction 15 of the motorway near Swindon
Suspected “old human remains” were found in a woodland area in Wiltshire, local police have confirmed.
A large police presence was first noted by residents living on Meadow Way in Badbury Wick, Swindon on Wednesday afternoon.
Specialist police officers are currently conducting a search off of Medbourne Lane, close to Junction 15 of the M4 near Swindon, before forensic analysis can be conducted in a laboratory.
Detective Chief Inspector Darrent Hannant said: “We are investigating the discovery of what we suspect to be old human remains close to Junction 15 of the M4.
“This sort of investigation can take a number of weeks however we will endeavour to provide updates where we can as this work continues.
“Members of the public will see a police presence in the area over the next few days and weeks.”
The Wiltshire Police force also thanked members of the public for their “patience” throughout the ongoing search.