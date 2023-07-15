Huw Edwards – latest: Ex-News of the World editor jailed for phone hacking advising presenter’s family
Corporation resumes investigation into newsreader over sex images scandal
The BBC has resumed its investigation into Huw Edwards after the newsreader was identified by his wife as the BBC presenter at the heart of a sex scandal
The family of Huw Edwards are receiving crisis management advice from former News of the World editor Andy Coulson, it has been reported.
David Cameron’s former Downing Street communications chief, who was jailed for phone hacking in 2014, is understood to have helped the broadcaster’s wife, Vicky Flind, to release the statement that named Mr Edwards as the figure at the centre of the BBC scandal.
It comes after former BBC journalists criticised the broadcaster’s coverage of the allegations against the newsreader, branding it a “disgrace” and “distasteful”.
Speaking on their podcast The News Agents, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel questioned why staff, who claimed they had been sent “inappropriate messages by the newsreader, had not informed HR. It came after it was reported that BBC journalists were already working on a potential expose about Mr Edwards, before The Sun published allegations he paid a teenager for explicit images.
The 61-year-old is receiving treatment in hospital for his mental health. Meanwhile, police concluded no criminal offence had been committed by Mr Edwards, allowing an internal BBC investigation to resume.
Who is Huw Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind and what do we know about the presenter?
Huw Edwards’s wife Vicky Flind named him as the BBC presenter at the centre of a sex scandal that rocked the broadcaster.
Ms Flind said her husband was “suffering from serious mental health issues” and was receiving treatment in hospital, where he would remain “for the foreseeable future”.
Who is Vicky Flind?
Who is Huw Edwards’ wife Vicky Flind and what do we know about the presenter?
The presenter has been revealed as the BBC star at the centre of a sex picture scandal and is currently in hospital
Union boss hits out at ‘disgraceful’ coverage of Huw Edwards scandal
The media will “hound and chase everybody” if it suits their agenda, a union boss has said in the wake of the Huw Edwards scandal.
Mike Lynch, general secretary of the RMT union, called for more protection for the “individual” as he criticised coverage of the story, describing it as a “disgrace”.
“I think these things should be treated with caution and discretion – I don’t want to be involved in other people’s misery,” he told Politics Joe.
“Obviously I want young people, children and others protected in our society. But I’m not here to be a judge and jury on that situation.”
He added: “I think the press in this country is a disgrace. They will hound and chase everybody that they can if they think it suits their agenda.
“I just think everyone should calm down and let the responsible people deal with the issues under the procedures and the laws and the regulations that we’ve got.”
Ex-Sun editor says newspaper faces ‘crisis’ over BBC scandal as Huw Edwards ‘furious’ over coverage
A former editor of The Sun has accused his former newspaper of “inflicting terror” on BBC presenter Huw Edwards.
Mr Edwards was identifed by his wife on Wednesday night as the presenter facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images, first reported in The Sun last week.
After the Metropolitan Police and South Wales Police both said on Wednesday no criminal offence has been committed, the newspaper said it “had no plans to publish further allegations” and argued it was now a matter of the BBC to investigate.
Jane Dalton and Laura Harding reports:
Ex-Sun editor says newspaper faces ‘crisis’ over Huw Edwards scandal
Huw Edwards said to be ‘furious’ with newspaper’s coverage after it reported the initial allegations against him
ICYMI: Dan Walker and Elizabeth Day among stars sharing compassion for presenter
Dan Walker, David Baddiel and Elizabeth Day are among those who have shared their thoughts on the discussion surrounding Huw Edwards, after the BBC presenter was named as the person facing allegations over payments to a teenager for sexually explicit images.
After days of speculation over the presenter’s identity, on Wednesday (12 July), Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, said the newsreader is “suffering from serious mental health issues” and is now “receiving inpatient hospital care where he will stay for the foreseeable future”.
Ellie Harrison reports:
Huw Edwards: All the reaction as stars share concern for presenter named in BBC row
Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, said the newsreader is ‘suffering from serious mental health issues’ and is now ‘receiving inpatient hospital care’
Recap: BBC presenter scandal timeline as Huw Edwards revealed as suspended star
It has been one week since the story about BBC presenter Huw Edwards broke.
Below we set out a timeline of how the story has developed since then.
Tara Cobham and Holly Evans report:
Huw Edwards: BBC presenter scandal timeline as wife names suspended star
Four claims have now been made against the BBC presenter
BBC journalists ‘working on more potential stories’ about Huw Edwars
BBC journalists are reportedly working on more stories about Huw Edwards despite opposition from his colleagues about a Newsnight investigation.
Some of Mr Edwards’s colleagues have criticised the “really aggressive” reporting against the news presenter.
But sources at the corporation have told The Guardian more stories could be on the way.
Huw Edwards: BBC presenter scandal timeline
The wife of newsreader Huw Edwards has revealed he is the presenter in the middle of the BBC scandal.
Vicky Flind said her husband was in hospital “suffering from serious mental health issues” after facing allegations over payments for sexually explicit images.
The BBC is facing increased pressure after fresh claims emerged about the presenter, with The Sun reporting a 23-year-old has claimed Mr Edwards broke lockdown rules to meet them during the pandemic in February 2021.
May 19
The family of a young person, who was 17 when the presenter allegedly started payments back in 2020, complained to the BBC and became frustrated when the presenter stayed on air. They reportedly asked the broadcaster to stop the man “sending the cash”.
July 6
The BBC said it became aware of new allegations against the male presenter.
Tara Cobham and Holly Evans report.
Huw Edwards: BBC presenter scandal timeline as wife names suspended star
Four claims have now been made against the BBC presenter
All the allegations made against BBC presenter
Suspended BBC presenter Huw Edwards is facing several allegations against him after being accused last week of paying a young person for sexually explicit photos.
The Sun first reported allegations against an unnamed presenter on Friday, claiming a top BBC star had paid a young person tens of thousands of pounds for explicit images.
The young person’s mother made the allegations in the Sun newspaper, which published her claim that payments helped fund her child’s crack cocaine habit.
The first allegations against Mr Edwards emerged in The Sun on Friday. The newspaper - which did not name the presenter in their story - alleged the presenter paid a young person around £35,000 for sexually explicit images. It also claimed the BBC star appeared in his underwear in a video call.
More details here.
Huw Edwards scandal: All the allegations made against BBC presenter
Presenter at centre of sex photo scandal still suspended by BBC
BBC boss faces grilling in parliament over Huw Edwards claims
BBC director general Tim Davie will be questioned in parliament about the corporation’s leadership, after mental-health charities called for Huw Edwards to be given support and treatment.
The corporation is facing questions over why it did not take allegations against its most highly paid news presenter more seriously sooner.
Some BBC News journalists had reportedly started work on a potential exposé about the newsreader before The Sun reported claims about him allegedly paying a teenager for explicit images. Sources said Newsnight host Victoria Derbyshire had been examining accusations about Mr Edwards’s conduct, the website Deadline claimed.
Mr Davie, acting chairperson Dame Elan Closs Stephens and policy director Clare Sumner will appear before the Lords communications committee on Tuesday.
More here.
BBC boss faces grilling in parliament over Huw Edwards claims
Tim Davie to face MPs next week over governance arrangements
BBC speaks to ‘Newsnight’ team amid staff concern over Huw Edwards probe
The BBC has spoken to Newsnight journalists involved in investigating Huw Edwards after staff flagged concerns about being approached for information regarding the presenter’s conduct.
Newsnight was accused of “profiling” potential Edwards sources by going through the list of people he follows on Twitter and identifying BBC employees who may have had allegations to share, Deadline reported.
A handful of BBC staff members were contacted by Newsnight after the show claimed that Edwards allegedly sent “inappropriate” and “suggestive” messages to junior BBC employees. “It’s really distasteful,” said a BBC insider told the news outlet.
Presenter Victoria Derbyshire on an episode of Newsnight earlier this week reported that two current BBC employees allegedly received messages from Edwards as well as one former employee.