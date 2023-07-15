✕ Close The BBC has resumed its investigation into Huw Edwards after the newsreader was identified by his wife as the BBC presenter at the heart of a sex scandal

The family of Huw Edwards are receiving crisis management advice from former News of the World editor Andy Coulson, it has been reported.

David Cameron’s former Downing Street communications chief, who was jailed for phone hacking in 2014, is understood to have helped the broadcaster’s wife, Vicky Flind, to release the statement that named Mr Edwards as the figure at the centre of the BBC scandal.

It comes after former BBC journalists criticised the broadcaster’s coverage of the allegations against the newsreader, branding it a “disgrace” and “distasteful”.

Speaking on their podcast The News Agents, Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel questioned why staff, who claimed they had been sent “inappropriate messages by the newsreader, had not informed HR. It came after it was reported that BBC journalists were already working on a potential expose about Mr Edwards, before The Sun published allegations he paid a teenager for explicit images.

The 61-year-old is receiving treatment in hospital for his mental health. Meanwhile, police concluded no criminal offence had been committed by Mr Edwards, allowing an internal BBC investigation to resume.