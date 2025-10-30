Mediterranean diet can help tackle IBS symptoms, trial finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Following a Mediterranean diet can help ease the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a trial has found.

The diet, rich in fruit, vegetables, pulses, whole grains, nuts, fish and olive oil, could be a “simple, enjoyable and highly effective first step” in managing the common condition, researchers said.

IBS affects the digestive system, causing stomach cramps, bloating and diarrhoea.

It is usually a lifelong condition, although it can be managed with lifestyle adjustments and medication.

Dietary changes are usually the initial treatment, with patients advised to avoid skipping meals, increase fruit and veg intake, and limit fatty, spicy, processed foods, caffeine, fizzy drinks and alcohol.

Researchers at the University of Sheffield and Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust compared the effectiveness of this traditional advice to the Mediterranean diet.

Dr Imran Aziz, senior clinical lecturer in gastroenterology at the University of Sheffield, said: “For millions of people worldwide, IBS symptoms can severely impact daily life.”

The trial included 139 people living with IBS, with 68 following the Mediterranean diet for six weeks and 71 following traditional dietary advice.

Each group took part in 30-minute online education sessions about their diets and were emailed supporting information.

The study, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, found 62% of those following the Mediterranean diet reported a significant improvement in their symptoms compared with 42% in the other group.

Dr Aziz added: “Our study provides strong evidence that the Mediterranean diet can be a simple, enjoyable and highly effective first step in managing this common condition.

“The Mediterranean diet was found to be not just as good as traditional dietary advice, but actually significantly better at reducing symptoms.

“Using a Mediterranean diet as an initial treatment also potentially simplifies care for both patients and healthcare providers. These findings will inform future guidelines for the management of IBS.”