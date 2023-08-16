Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The rate of UK price inflation has fallen 1.1 per cent in a month, official figures show, approaching levels not seen since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022.

The Office for Nationals Statistics announced that Consumer Prices Index (CPI) inflation stood at 6.8 per cent for July, down from 7.9 per cent in June.

The slowdown in price rises offers welcome relief to families struggling with the cost of living crisis, with experts attributing it to a fall in energy prices in July as the volatility caused by the Ukraine war started to ease.

It comes despite another record increase in wages, which has placed further pressure on the Bank of England to grapple inflation by continuing with recent increases to interest rates.

Analysts expect the central bank to hike the base rate further when its policy-makers meet again in September.

From the start of July, the average price for each unit of electricity that someone uses was slashed to 30p per unit, while gas prices fell to 8p per unit, meaning the average annual energy bill for a household dropped to £2,074 from the capped rate of £2,500.

Food and core goods inflation have also both slowed, according to latest industry survey data.

ONS deputy director of prices Matthew Corder said: "Inflation slowed markedly for the second consecutive month, driven by falls in the price of gas and electricity as the reduction in the energy price cap came into effect.

"Although remaining high, food price inflation has also eased again, particularly for milk, bread and cereal.

"Core inflation was unchanged in July, with the falling cost of goods offset by higher service prices."

Analysts welcomed the figures and said they showed that the tide was “turning” on inflation but warned the cost of living squeeze was far from over, pointing out that core inflation - which strips volatile food and energy prices - remained unchanged on 6.9 per cent.

“The latest UK inflation data, for the year to July, has revealed another significant shift downward with annual CPI inflation coming in at 6.8 per cent,” Jason Hollands, managing director at investing platform Bestinvest, said.

Bank of England expected to raise interest rates further despite drop in inflation (PA Wire)

“This was a big move down from 7.9 per cent in the previous month’s reading and in line with economists’ consensus forecasts of 6.7-6.8per cent. However, core inflation, which excludes volatile food, energy and tobacco prices, is proving much stickier and was 6.9 per cent - unchanged from the previous month.”

The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW) said it was “positive” that pay is now outstripping inflation but warned any benefits gained by workers were likely to be “swallowed up” by higher taxes and higher borrowing costs.

“For most people this won’t feel like a turning point in the cost-of-living crisis,” Suren Thiru, ICAEW economics director, said.

“While core and services inflation are proving harder to shift, they should fall back over the rest of the year as rising unemployment and tighter monetary policy help choke off demand in the economy.”

Ms Thiru added that while another Bank of England interest rate rise in September looks “inescapable”, the drop in inflation for June is likely to drive a more notable split among the central bank’s policy-makers.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies economic think tank, meanwhile, said the latest figures showed Rishi Sunak’s inflation promise was in jeopardy.

Prime minister Rishi Sunak made five key pledges when he moved into No 10 - including a promise to halve inflation by the end of the year (PA Wire )

Heidi Karjalainen, a research economist at the IFS said: "The prime minister’s target to halve the rate of inflation by the end of the year was always a little odd as there is only so much the Treasury can do to influence the pace of price increases.

"When the target was set, the prime minister may have hoped he could rely on falling in energy prices to do most of the work to hit it.

"However, the stubbornly high rate of price inflation for goods and services other than food and energy has put the target in jeopardy.

"With only four months to go, it no longer seems at all clear that inflation at the end of the year will have fallen by enough to achieve it."

Treasury minister John Glen insisted the government was "not complacent at all" on meeting Mr Sunak’s pledge to halve inflation by the end of the year.

Asked about whether Mr Sunak would meet his five pledges, Mr Glen told Sky News: "A lot has changed since the start of the year, at the start of the year people were expecting a recession. We are not facing that now.

"We are not complacent at all, and when we get to the end of the year we will then, I am sure he (Mr Sunak) will want to report back on the five pledges at the centre of his strategy and aims for this year in government."

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said that despite the fall "inflation in Britain remains high and higher than many other major economies".

She said: "After 13 years of economic chaos and incompetence under the Conservatives, working people are worse off - with higher energy bills and prices in the shops.

"Labour’s plan to build a strong economy will make working people better off by boosting growth, improving living standards and cutting household bills."

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said the easing of inflation shows "the decisive action we’ve taken to tackle inflation is working" but "we’re not at the finish line".

"We must stick to our plan to halve inflation this year and get it back to the 2 per cent target as soon as possible," he added.

