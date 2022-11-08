Grocery price inflation hits record 14.7% as annual food bill to rise by £682
Sales of own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks
Grocery price inflation has hit another record high of 14.7 per cent, adding a potential £682 to the annual cost of a shopping basket.
Sales of supermarket own-label products have jumped by a further 10.3 per cent over the past four weeks, according to the latest monthly data from research firm Kantar.
Sales of the cheapest value ranges grew by 42 per cent as people looked to swap out items in their weekly shop with budget alternatives.
Just over a quarter of households (27 per cent) say they are struggling financially – double the figure recorded last November, the research firm said.
Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “Yet again, we have a new record high figure for grocery price inflation and it’s too early right now to call the top.
“Consumers face a £682 jump in their annual grocery bill if they continue to buy the same items, and just over a quarter of all households now say they’re struggling financially, which is double the proportion we recorded last November.
“Nine in 10 of this group say higher food and drink prices are a major concern, second only to energy bills, so it’s clear just how much grocery inflation is hitting people’s wallets and adding to their domestic worries.”
More to follow...
