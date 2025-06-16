Young homeowners ‘favour avocado bathrooms, relaxation zones and panelled walls’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The vast majority of younger homeowners have tried at least one home design trend in the past year, with TikTok and Instagram being popular sources of inspiration, a survey indicates.

Some 97% of 25 to 34-year-olds said they had followed at least one trend-led home upgrade in the previous 12 months, with some makeovers including DIY wall panelling or retro avocado bathroom suites, research for the Compare the Market home insurance team found.

Other design trends proving particularly popular with younger homeowners include garden “relaxation zones”, using reclaimed materials, bold paint colours, maximalism, having a purpose-built hobby space and “peel and stick” wallpaper.

Younger homeowners are also spending more on design upgrades typically.

The average 25 to 34-year-old spent £17,641 on trend-led upgrades in the past year – which was around two-thirds more than the average amount spent by homeowners in the over-35s age group, with a typical spend of £10,632.

Social media is a significant driver for under-35s taking on a home improvement project, with Instagram (41%) and TikTok (36%) proving popular sources of inspiration, according to the research.

But despite doing their research before they got started, fewer than one in 10 (8%) younger homeowners said they managed to stick to their budget.

Nearly a quarter (24%) said they caused damage to their home during the work and a similar proportion (22%) ended up hiring a professional to fix their DIY blunders.

Despite those extra costs, 84% of younger homeowners said their on-trend upgrade was worth it.

The Compare the Market home insurance team urged homeowners to be aware of the potential risks when following trend-led upgrades.

Not informing an insurance provider before a renovation could affect the validity of a policy. Some policyholders may also find that they are not covered for damage caused by DIY mishaps.

Compare the Market said the research, carried out by Censuswide among 1,000 homeowners across the UK in March, highlights the importance of checking insurance policy small print.

Anna McEntee, a home insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: “Whether it’s a viral wall panelling trend, a space for your side-hustle or even an avocado bathroom suite, home upgrades can add value – but they can also affect your home insurance if things go wrong.

“You don’t have to tell your insurance provider if you’re just painting a wall. But if your makeover is more than cosmetic, before you start renovating, it’s important to speak to your insurance provider, check if you’re covered to carry out your home improvements, and review your home insurance policy once your on-trend makeover is complete.”

Here are the top five sources for home design inspiration among 25 to 34-year-olds, according to the research for Compare the Market:

1. Instagram (41%)

2. Interior design websites (39%)

=3. TikTok (36%)

=3. Social media design influencers (36%)

5. YouTube shows (35%)

And here are the top five sources for home design inspiration among those aged 35-plus, according to Compare the Market:

1. DIY stores (34%)

2. Friends and family (32%)

3. Home renovation TV shows (29%)

4. Furniture retailers (23%)

5. Interior design websites (21%)